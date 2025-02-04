"Santander replacement"; "Dumpster diving like always" - MLB fans react to the Orioles signing Ramon Laureano to a one-year deal

It has been an interesting offseason so far for the Baltimore Orioles, who have added a number of veterans to fill voids left by departing superstars. The team was unable or unwilling to extend the likes of Corbin Burnes or Anthony Santander this offseason, instead adding some proven veterans on smaller deals such as Charlie Morton and Tyler O'Neill.

Well, the Baltimore Orioles dipped back into the free agent pool on Tuesday agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with veteran outfielder Ramon Laureano. The O's deal with Laureano also includes a club option for the 2026 season.

The veteran enjoyed a solid bounceback season in 2024, posting a .259 batting average with 11 home runs in 98 games split between the Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves. While he is an interesting low-risk addition, fans still took to social media to share their thoughts on the move with some calling out the team's frugal ways.

"Dumpster diving like always" - One fan posted online.

"This has to be the most disappointing/ridiculous #Orioles offseason in at least 10 years. WTF are they doing?!" - Another fan shared.

"Orioles bargain shopping with one of the best young cores in the league" - One more fan added.

Baltimore will enter 2025 as one of the top teams in the American League yet again, however, the fact that they have been unable to land a big fish in free agency yet means they will rely on internal growth. After losing Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes, adding a player such as Ramon Laureano has left some fans underwhelmed, while others believe the signing to be a prelude to another move.

"Santander replacement there it is" - One fan posted.

"Man I really think a trade is coming. Too many outfielders" - Another fan shared.

"O's new ownership really putting the smackdown" - One more added.

The Ramon Laureano signing could open the door for the Orioles to make a move on the trade market

Laureano may no longer be able to contribute at the near elite level he did early in his career, however, he could provide the front office with some flexibilty on the trade market. The O's have a number of intriguing prospects who they could look to move on from now that Laureano has signed with the team, with Heston Kjerstad being one of the names often floated around.

Several clubs have been looking to move some superstar pitchers in order to either cut salary or bolster their lineups. The O's could possibly look to acquire a pitcher such as Dylan Cease or Luis Castillo, who have both previously been linked to the team. Laureano might be the first step in a multi-part plan.

