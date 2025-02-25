Savannah Bananas break the internet with viral dance pitch: "Can't believe people actually pay to see this";"Fun as hell"

The Savannah Bananas have taken over the baseball world since their inception of "Banana Ball" in 2018. They have taken a unique look at the game, focusing on fun and entertainment.

Ad

If you're unfamiliar with the Bananas, their games have a strict two-hour time limit. Bunting equals an automatic ejection, fans catching a ball in the stands equals an out, and players must entertain the crowd.

Pitchers have been seen taking the mound on stilts and batters have come to the plate with flamethrowers. However, the Bananas are also known for their choreographed dance routines during games, which can be seen below.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is certainly a different style of baseball and one that may not be for everybody. Some have found it difficult to take them seriously with all the things they focus on outside of playing the game.

Others have taken the new act in stride. They love seeing the game played in a new and fun manner, allowing everyone to come to the ballpark and enjoy something.

"I can't believe people actually pay to go see this" one fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They fun as hell" said another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"All that for a ball" said another.

This is not the game to go to for somebody who is a fan of old-school baseball. However, if you're looking for a twist on the game with much of the attention on fan entertainment, then "Banana Ball" is a must-see.

"The reactions to this are really funny. MLB baseball is still MLB baseball. Let the knock-off Harlem Globetrotters have fun with their version of baseball" said another.

Ad

"Can we cancel these cornballs" said another.

The Savannah Bananas have been successful with their unique version of the game

Savannah Bananas - 2025 Season Opener (Photo via IMAGN)

The Savannah Bananas operate much differently than your typical MLB team. They do tours, go to different baseball stadiums around the United States, and have largely played the Party Animals.

Ad

Now, they have opened up their league to two more teams, the Firefighters and the Visitors. They operate just like the Bananas do, playing the same style of baseball.

To get a ticket to one of these games has proved to be difficult. Tickets sell out every game and they have opened up ticket lotteries to allow people to get a chance to watch the action live. They also stream their games live on their YouTube channel for those who were not lucky enough to buy a ticket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback