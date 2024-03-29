“Scale of 1-10” - Astros' Josh Hader's wife Maria captures heartfelt moment as son Lucas eagerly anticipates Opening Day 

Houston Astros primetime closer Josh Hader's wife, Maria Hader, captured a heartfelt moment of their son eagerly anticipating Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season.

In a story that she uploaded on Instagram, little Lucas could be seen with a small plastic baseball bat and a soft cushiony softball showcasing his utmost jubilation ahead of the Astros' Opening Day clash with their AL pennant rivals, the NY Yankees. The caption on the story read:

"Scale of 1-10 how excited do we think Lucas is for Opening day"

Screenshot from Maria Hader's story on Instagram

Josh Hader did pitch on Opening Day against the Yankees, but in a 5-4 losing cause, as the Astros lost Game 1 of a four-game regular season series at home at Minute Maid Park.

Despite the loss, Hader looked in immaculate form as he pitched in the top of the ninth innings, giving up 0 runs on 0 hits, and striking out all the hitters he faced in the innings in an easy one, two and three.

Hader's son Lucas had previously accompanied him during the Astros' Spring Training alongside his mother, Maria Hader. While the kid is still too small to comprehend the nitty-gritty of the game, he is never short of a smile and excitement to watch his dad play inside the diamond.

Josh Hader drops hints on Opening Day of becoming a supreme closer for Astros this season

Josh Hader showcased his class on the mound for the Houston Astros on Opening Day against the NY Yankees. He faced three hitters in the top of the ninth innings to keep the game within reach for his team until the end.

First, he struck out Yankees' DH Giancarlo Stanton on a 0-2 count with a well-placed 95-mph sinker away from the plate as Stanton struck out swinging. Next, first baseman Anthony Rizzo struck out swinging on a 2-2 count with a well-directed 96-mph fastball by Josh Hader.

Finally, Hader struck out Yankee shortstop Anthony Volpe on a 2-2 count with a top-of-the-corner fastball clocked in at 96 mph again. Hader's control and pitching variations were on point on Thursday, and he invariably showcased why the Houston Astros paid big money to sign his services over the recently concluded offseason.

