"Scared the sh*t out of Alex" - Reagan Elizabeth reveals how skincare routine ended up frightening husband Alex Bregman

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is married to Reagan Elizabeth and it seems they both enjoy having fun around one another. Reagan recently took to Instagram to share the details of a new product she has added to her skincare routine.

Reagan used a red light therapy device by Omnilux Contour, adding that she loves the product, as it has helped her skin glow better. The product comes with a face mask, which Reagan used, leaving Bregman frightened.

"Scared the shit out of Alex," Reagan wrote in her story.

Check out the photos here shared by Reagan on her Instagram story:

Snaps from Reagan Elizabet's Instagram story

Who is Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth and how did the two meet?

Reagan was born in Louisiana on August 26, 1994. Her father worked in the oil and gas industry, which led to the family moving around a lot. Before finally settling down in Katy, Texas, the family had lived in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain and Canada.

She completed her undergraduate studies in marketing at Texas A&M University in 2017. During her time there, she led a group of students to Panama to help local businesses.

After completing her graduation, she worked with Google in Austin and met her future husband, Alex Bregman, at a common friend's group dinner.

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]," Reagan recalled of their initial meeting. "And then we went on a date, three or four days later." [via The Knot].

Soon after the pair began dating, they faced the challenges of a long distance relationship.

"When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it," Reagan said. "She was driving back and forth every weekend, three hours there and back, waking up at 5 am to get to work," Alex said in an interview. "She was working her tail off and coming to see me." [via The People].

Reagan then decided to move back to Houston to be with Bregman. The third baseman proposed to her during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020.

The couple had intended to have their "dream wedding" at a San Antonio resort in December 2020, but an increase in COVID-19 cases cancelled those plans. Instead, the pair married on December 5, 2020, at Reagan's parents' home in Katy.

Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, have a son, Knox Samuel, who was born on August 1, 2022.

