"Scott Boras wasn't Aaron Judge's agent" - MLB analyst claims Juan Soto prioritizes big payday, contrasting Yankees captain's $400,000,000 Padres snub

Juan Soto's free agency was expected to be the talk of the offseason, and it is going on expected lines as teams have reportedly amped up their interest in the Dominican slugger over the last two weeks.

The All-Star slugger and his agent, Scott Boras, reportedly met the New York Yankees, and the meeting went well. MLB analyst Michael Kay, on his podcast, "The Michael Kay Show" highlighted what it would take to land Juan Soto in free agency with several teams lining up for him.

Kay said (10:13):

"I think what this is going to come down to is of all the different participants involved, Steve Cohen has got the most money. So if he loses money he doesn't care. I don't think the Blue Jays, the Yankees, or the Red Sox have that kind of bleep-you money.

"So if Soto ends up coming back to the Yankees, then maybe we misread the whole schematic and that he does love it here (Yankees) and is willing to take significantly, not significantly less, but less, but that's not the way I'm reading it.

MLB analyst Don LA Greca agreed with Kay's opinion, saying the money is the "X-factor" in Soto's free agency, and he is unlikely to sign for the Yankees on a lesser deal just because he had a great year with them in 2024 and was a fan-favorite in his one year with the team.

"That would be the X Factor, right? That everybody. I misread it all along. He wanted to stay with the Yankees and the money didn't matter, but it's hard to believe that that would be the case."

Kay tried to make a case for the Dominican slugger choosing the Yankees over more elusive contract with the other teams, citing the example of Aaron Judge. The Yankees captain reportedly turned down a contract of around $400,000,000 from the San Diego Padres in 2022 to sign a $360,000,000 contract with the Yankees.

"But you know what, it was with Aaron Judge, he had a lot more money out there," Kay argued.

However, his panelist shot down the argument as Soto is represented by Boras, who is renowned for seeking the highest possible contract for his clients.

"That's true. But Boras wasn't his agent and Soto wasn't drafted by the Yankees, you know? So I I'm not getting that kind of same feel now," LA Greca said.

Yankees analyst says Aaron Judge's stature could hinder Juan Soto's Yankees deal

Yankees analyst Derek Levandowski feels that Aaron Judge being the franchise player for the Bronx Bombers is a possible hindrance to Juan Soto's return to the team as will likely be a second fiddle to Judge.

"But if the Mets are offering $100,000,000 more, or if he can be the franchise player there, let’s face it, he’s always going to be second fiddle to [Aaron] Judge in New York," Levandowski said.

Juan Soto has reportedly met with the Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and the Yankees in recent weeks and as per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, he will be meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

