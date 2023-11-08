Entering the offseason, many teams around the MLB have their eyes focused on superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The 24-year-old is entering his final season of arbitration eligibility, and there has been speculation whether or not the San Diego Padres are willing to offer him a long-term contract extension.

However, it appears that Juan Soto's future with the San Diego Padres may have already been confirmed. According to super agent Scott Boras, the club shared their plans for next season with him, saying that the team plans on having him as an important piece in the lineup.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Scott Boras says the Padres “definitely” plan to have Juan Soto in their lineup next year" - @TalkinBaseball_

Scott Boras spoke to the media during the GM Meetings, confidently stating the team's intentions of keeping him in the lineup. In typical Boras fashion, the agent not only shared the information about the San Diego Padres, but he also made sure to share the value that he brings to the club, stating, "He's their one .900 OPS player".

At only 24 years old, Soto has yet to enter the prime of his baseball career, yet has quickly become one of the best players in the MLB. Although the 2023 campaign was a disappointment for the San Diego Padres, the ultra-talented outfielder delivered yet another stellar season, which saw Soto play in all 162 games.

Expand Tweet

"The Padres NEED to build around Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. Via @EVT_JClark #Padres" - @EVT_News

Over the course of those 162 games, Soto posted a solid .275 batting average with 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. The 132 walks that he drew last season led the entire MLB, helping him earn the third All-Star selection of his young career.

Juan Soto has been linked to the New York Yankees

Even though Scott Boras told the media that the San Diego Padres have included Soto in their future plans, the super agent will always do what is best for his clients. There is a chance the statement is a power play by Boras, which could be an attempt for not only the Padres but potential suitors to step up their offers.

One of the teams that has been heavily linked to the outfielder is the New York Yankees. Many experts believe that if Soto does become available on the trade market, the Yankees will not only be interested in landing the All-Star but have the assets to package in a blockbuster deal.