"Scott Boras didn't say a freaking word" - Mets owner Steve Cohen spills the beans on Pete Alonso negotiation

Steve Cohen and the New York Mets were involved in a lengthy and sometimes difficult contract negotiation with Pete Alonso. For months, it was unclear if the Met lifer thus far would come back.

Eventually, he did return on a two-year, $54 million contract. This postponed any possible breakup between both parties for at least a couple more years before Alonso once again hits free agency.

When it got down to brass tacks, the two sides finally agreed. Despite his reputation as a superagent, Cohen revealed that Alonso's agent Scott Boras sat back and let his client run things.

He said:

"It was my idea. I just felt that the negotiation had gone on so long, I just wanted to make sure that he heard from us how we felt about him. I just felt like he deserved that respect. He's been a great Met for a long time, he's a fan favorite, and I thought there was a real opportunity to sit down with him."

Cohen continued:

"David and I flew down to Tampa, had a great conversation over a few hours, and frankly Pete did all the talking. Scott Boras was there and Scott didn’t say a freaking word the whole time.”

Boras has a controversial reputation, and some of his clients, including Alonso and the only recently signed Alex Bregman, have held out to the very end of free agency, but Cohen praised Boras for letting Alonso handle his business.

Juan Soto praises return of Pete Alonso

Juan Soto, the other star free agent that Steve Cohen spent a lot of money on this offseason, admitted ahead of Spring Training that Pete Alonso did play a role in influencing his decision despite Alonso's free agent status at the time.

Pete Alonso returned to the Mets (Imagn)

He said via SI:

"I think Pete Alonso is one of the guys who impressed me. But definitely, we have a great group of guys in here. On paper, we have a really good team. I'm really happy to be surrounded with these guys and to be part of this team. It looks amazing."

He alluded to the fact that Alonso's name came up several times in discussions with the Mets as they believed he could provide excellent protection for Soto in the Mets' lineup.

