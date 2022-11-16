Before becoming a Super Bowl winning quarterback, Russell Wilson was a highly-touted MLB prospect and was even drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010. A list of players that were drafted after Wilson that year was shared to Twitter, and fans were flabbergasted. The list includes players that have gone on to define this generation of superstars.

Wilson, now a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, was a two-sport athlete for much of his college career. He was a strong defensive shortstop who was considered to have plenty of upside. However, considering the level of success he has found in the NFL, he probably made the right choice.

ESPN posted a graphic to Twitter showing the star studded cast of players drafted in 2010 after Russell Wilson.

Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Joc Pederson and Kris Bryant are some of the best players in their positions. All of them were drafted after a player who would never play a single game in the MLB. This list of superstars shocked every fan who saw it.

Drafting in the MLB is one of the most challenging tasks for any front office in sports. They have such a vast pool of players that need to be evaluated and not nearly enough time to scout all of them. This inevitably leads to players who later develop into stars being drafted very, very late. A good scouting department is what can make the difference between a winning organization and a losing one.

Russell Wilson may be playing in Denver now, but it is not for the Colorado-based team that drafted him. While their pick was essentially wasted, now 12-years later, it gives him a connection to his new community. This is one of the anomalies that occurs so often in baseball that many fans can't get enough of.

The Colorado Rockies may have missed out with this draft pick in 2010, but very few could have predicted how it all turned out.

Football players like Russell Wilson being drafted by the MLB is nothing new

Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays

For quite some time, NFL prospects have been getting drafted by the MLB, just in case they choose to play baseball. Tom Brady was even drafted by the Montreal Expos prior to his NFL debut. Deion Sanders famously played in the NFL and MLB simultaneously, once even on the same day.

The Colorado Rockies may not regret drafting Russell Wilson in 2010, but that list of stars that came after him certainly caught some attention.

Poll : 0 votes