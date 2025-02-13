Sean Manaea drops 2-word reaction to Pete Alonso's $54,000,000 Mets reunion

Last week, the New York Mets and Pete Alonso finally reached an agreement on a two-year, $54 million deal, ending a roller-coaster offseason that had many fans worried about the first baseman’s future in Queens.

After the deal became official, Sean Manaea, who also re-signed with the Mets on a three-year, $75 million contract, shared a two-word reaction on his Instagram story upon learning the news.

"My brother," he wrote.

Manaea's Instagram story

Both Sean Manaea and Pete Alonso played key roles for the Mets during the 2024 season, helping lead the team to a deep postseason run that ended with their first NLCS appearance in nine years.

Mets GM David Stearns speaks his mind after re-signing Pete Alonso

It was a long offseason for both Alonso and Mets general manager David Stearns, as neither side was willing to budge during negotiations. While Stearns preferred a three-year deal, Alonso, 30, was more inclined to sign a long-term contract.

Finally, with just three weeks until spring training games, the two sides found common ground on a two-year, $54 million deal, which includes an opt-out after the first year, a $10 million signing bonus and a $20 million salary for the first year.

"I think both parties wanted to get it done and that's a really good foundation for a deal," Stearns said. "We're thrilled to have Pete back. I think Pete is thrilled to be back."

"He was here briefly the other day for his physical. You could see the genuine excitement that he had to be back in this building. And we're really happy we were able to make it happen."

Re-signing Alonso also strengthens the Mets' roster as they aim to challenge the Philadelphia Phillies, who won the NL East last year.

"There's no question he makes us a better team," Stearns said. "We're in a spot where we feel like we've got a really good team. We're trying to win as many games as possible. He makes us better."

Alonso joins a powerful Mets batting order featuring newly acquired Juan Soto and NL MVP finalist Francisco Lindor. The trio will shoulder added responsibility to keep the offense productive and prevent the lineup from going cold.

