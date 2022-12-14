Sean Murphy stats: Analysing the new Braves catcher's 2022 season

Sean Murphy, a former Gold Glove caliber catcher, was involved in a multi-year deal that has resulted in him becoming the newest member of the Atlanta Braves lineup.

Murphy will add an element of defensive and offensive potency not seen in a Braves catcher for several years. Below, we will take a look at how Murphy has been hitting over the past few years, as well as predict how he will perform next season with the Braves.

"Welcome to the A, Sean Murphy!" - @ Atlanta Braves

The trade was a relatively complex one, involving the Atlanta Braves, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Oakland Athletics. Sean Murphy was dealt to the Braves after the Braves sent rising star catcher William Contreras to the Brewers. In return, the Brewers sent a flurry of prospects to the A's by way of the Braves.

Sean Murphy is seen as one of the best catchers in the game, but even Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos could not hide the fact that it cost the Braves a lot in the way of the team's young talent.

Murphy has spent the last 4 seasons catching for the Athletics, having been a regular in the role for the past three seasons. Murphy came into his own during the shortened season of 2020, when he hit 7 home runs and 14 RBIs in 43 games, finishing fourth overall in Rookie of the Year voting.

"Sean Murphy lets ride." - @ Ozzie's Helmet

Although 2022 was an abysmal season for the Oakland Athletics, Murphy still managed to find some success. While his team finished dead-last in the entire American League, 46 games out of the top spot in their division, Murphy still managed 18 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Murphy will find himself on a more hitter-friendly field in 2023. If he is able to start as many games as he has for the Athletics, it could be a breakout year in which 20 home runs and somewhere around 80 RBIs is more than possible for the 28-year-old Murphy.

Sean Murphy departure marks an era of rebuilding in Oakland

After such a discouraging 2022 campaign, the Athletics are back to the drawing board. With such limited funds, it makes more sense for them to rebuild around some young talent, which they dutifully acquired for Murphy. Hopefully, Murphy will continue his trajectory of success now that he is with a winning team.

Poll : 0 votes