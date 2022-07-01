Create
"Season is over" "Go make some moves d**n" - Tampa Bay Rays fans concerned with team's future after 4-1 loss to division rival Toronto Blue Jays

The Rays suffered a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Jul 01, 2022 08:35 AM IST

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost their third straight game, this time against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays need every win they can get to stay in the playoff hunt, but they are beginning to fall behind. Thursday's encounter was the first of a five-game series against the Blue Jays, and a 4-1 loss was a terrible way to start it.

With the New York Yankees running away with the AL East crown, the Tampa Bay Rays find themselves fighting for a wildcard spot in the playoffs. The battle is far from over, but this recent string of losses has the Tampa Bay fanbase ready to give up.

@RaysBaseball Season is over

There's still a month before the August 2 trade deadline, which could help give the Rays a boost.

At this point in the season, the team may have to look around the MLB for possible ways to improve themselves.

@RaysBaseball So is the front office not a little concerned with this team right now or are we still “confident in our guys” go make some moves damn

The AL East is one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, and the Tampa Bay Rays could find themselves behind if this skid continues.

The Tampa Bay Rays need to end their losing streak against the Toronto Blue Jays

Rays players seen celebrating the lone run scored against the Blue Jays
Rays players seen celebrating the lone run scored against the Blue Jays

When a fanbase loses hope in a season, it is nearly impossible to get it back. While many believe the Tampa Bay Rays are simply not good enough, they still have time to turn things around.

@RaysBaseball Yarbrough is so trash. This team is so frustrating

The team currently has a record of 40-35, which is good at this point in the season. It only feels worse because they only have a superior record over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. When a division is supremely talented, it changes the scale of what's considered good.

@RaysBaseball what a shitty franchise

It is still possible for the Rays to make the playoffs if they can fix some issues. While talented pitchers are always difficult to find, acquiring one would significantly improve the team's playoff chances.

@RaysBaseball The bullpen is a mess 🤦‍♂️

The Tampa Bay Rays won the AL East in 2021, but the feat seems impossible this season. Everybody knew the New York Yankees would be great, but nobody could have predicted they would be as good as they are.

@RaysBaseball I miss the 2021 rays

There are plenty of positives in the Rays franchise right now, but it is difficult to see them during a losing streak.

@RaysBaseball At least we broke out of the losing by 2 or less.

Once fans become frustrated with a young core of players, it is hard to get them back. If the promises of potential don't pan out the way they hope, they will turn to the next generation of prospects.

@RaysBaseball Really… where are all the TB studs from their highly rated minor league system? The ones on this team are MLB busts!

The Tampa Bay Rays' defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays went a long way toward discouraging their fans. Having said that, the Rays are still very good and have plenty of time to turn things around.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

