"Seasons over 2021 all over again" "The line up should be ashamed of themselves today" - New York Mets fans outraged after losing back-to-back games to the Washington Nationals

The New York Mets just dropped their second game in a row to the Washington Nationals earlier today. Similar to last night, the Mets lost 7-1. Their offense looked lifeless. Why is a team as good as the Mets losing back-to-back to the Nationals?

This game got out of hand quickly for the New York Mets. The Nationals put one up on the board in the top of the first, thanks to an RBI single by Luis Garcia. The Mets retaliated in the second inning with their only run of the game. In the third, Washington put up four runs after a string of hits and a fielding error by Jeff McNeil.

In the top of the fifth inning, Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez hit his first home run of the season. This was after almost 500 at bats this season, which is an enormous home run drought. This put the Nationals up 7-1, where the score would remain the same for the remainder of the game.

This is the second loss in a row for the Mets, with both the losses coming from Washington. Last night's game saw the Mets get one run off Patrick Corbin, who currently has the worst ERA in all of baseball.

New York Mets fans were outraged over the lack of offense from the team these past two games. The entire New York offense has scored just two runs in the past 18 innings, with multiple star players going on slumps.

The Mets now hold just a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. There is still an entire month of play left as well, and the Braves have a great opportunity to surpass them.

Will the New York Mets hold the National League East?

At the start of the season, it appeared the Mets were going to run away with the National League East. There was a point in the season where the Mets held over a ten-game lead over Atlanta.

However, the Atlanta Braves have been red hot since the end of June and have been creeping up on the Mets. Now, the Braves are behind just one game, and could easily become first in the division in a few days.

The New York Mets need to turn it around following this Nationals series. If they don't, there is a good chance the Atlanta Braves could surpass them.

