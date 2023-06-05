The Seattle Mariners have been one of the more confusingly mediocre teams in baseball this season, and Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais are taking heat. After the leadership duo ended the playoff drought last season, fan expectations soared coming into 2023. Now, they find themselves in fourth place in the division and are just under .500. This isn't the place anybody expected them to be.

The Mariners have seen excellent outings from there starting pitchers, who are among the best in the league. Normally, they would be able to lead them into a lot more wins then losses. However, the demise of their once potent offense is dragging them into being a .500 team instead of a winning one.

Joe Fann of Seattle Sports sparked this conversation on Twitter by attempting to predict the teams trade deadline plans.

Joe Fann @Joe_Fann



I'm hoping Jerry Dipoto doesn't get desperate and ship more prospects away without seeing noticeable improvement from the roster first.



Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

I'm hoping Jerry Dipoto doesn't get desperate and ship more prospects away without seeing noticeable improvement from the roster first.

sports.mynorthwest.com/1758418/fann-s… The Mariners are currently in no position to be buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

It's an interesting question, whether they should be buyers or sellers. Coming into the season, most would have said they would be willing and able to move some assets for players who can make an impact immediately. Seattle Mariners fans are split on what the team should do next, but they know they hate the postion they are in.

avi sauber @SauberAvi twitter.com/Joe_Fann/statu… Joe Fann @Joe_Fann



I'm hoping Jerry Dipoto doesn't get desperate and ship more prospects away without seeing noticeable improvement from the roster first.



avi sauber @SauberAvi twitter.com/Joe_Fann/statu…

21 more years of no playoffs😂

Kenny @CoachKoby Joe Fann @Joe_Fann



I'm hoping Jerry Dipoto doesn't get desperate and ship more prospects away without seeing noticeable improvement from the roster first.



Kenny @CoachKoby

It's insane how bad the front office messed this up. Feels like a slap in the face. twitter.com/Joe_Fann/statu…

Boogerbeard @Boogerbeard1 @Joe_Fann Hard disagree here. They are only six games out of the wildcard. Every prospect should be available if it means getting legit players in here. @Joe_Fann Hard disagree here. They are only six games out of the wildcard. Every prospect should be available if it means getting legit players in here.

After an impressive playoff run in 2022, the team was hoping to aim for the division crown this season. Instead, they have been surpassed by the Texas Rangers while remaining behind the Houston Astros. They are neck-and-neck with the perennial underperformers the Los Angeles Angels. For a team with a lot of hope and excitement around them, this has been a tough start to the season.

Ryan Hanna @Dice_Man_21



I just don’t agree because what do we have to sell off *of value* that doesn’t significantly harm the future? @Joe_Fann Ok then they should stand still then…??I just don’t agree because what do we have to sell off *of value* that doesn’t significantly harm the future? @Joe_Fann Ok then they should stand still then…??I just don’t agree because what do we have to sell off *of value* that doesn’t significantly harm the future?

Jordan @JordanJKepler



They’re too good to be sellers but not good enough to be buyers at this point. It’s a weird limbo they find themselves in. @Joe_Fann I hope the overreaction doesn’t go the other way and the M’s sellThey’re too good to be sellers but not good enough to be buyers at this point. It’s a weird limbo they find themselves in. @Joe_Fann I hope the overreaction doesn’t go the other way and the M’s sellThey’re too good to be sellers but not good enough to be buyers at this point. It’s a weird limbo they find themselves in.

RadThor @rad_thor @Joe_Fann Mariners Twitter will be a hellscape if they do nothing by the deadline @Joe_Fann Mariners Twitter will be a hellscape if they do nothing by the deadline

Julio Rodriguez was supposed to be one of the MLB's top players this season after his Rookie of the Year campaign. Instead, he has seen a massive dropoff in his offensive output, and the team is suffering because of it.

o-Town @Vanvcitysaint @Joe_Fann Agreed. No bat out there can help this lineup and moving good looking young talent reeks of desperation for a team that looks lost. If the Sox get tired of Robert or Padres need to move a star because they need pitching then you have to consider a big move but no rental. @Joe_Fann Agreed. No bat out there can help this lineup and moving good looking young talent reeks of desperation for a team that looks lost. If the Sox get tired of Robert or Padres need to move a star because they need pitching then you have to consider a big move but no rental.

Seattle Sports Machine @WillytheMachine @Joe_Fann This team lacks guys who put in MLB quality AB. Winker had his issues but he always gave quality AB. Same with Santana. Those type of guys were available in FA but Stanton was too busy planning bobble head nights @Joe_Fann This team lacks guys who put in MLB quality AB. Winker had his issues but he always gave quality AB. Same with Santana. Those type of guys were available in FA but Stanton was too busy planning bobble head nights

The Seattle Mariners are a team that is defying expectations, but not in a good way.

Can the Seattle Mariners bounce back and make the 2023 playoffs?

The American League is no cakewalk this year, making the path to the playoffs an uphill battle for the Seattle Mariners. With so many top teams in the East and West divisions, the Wild Card positions are filling up already. Each team has around 100 games left, so a lot can change, but we are still deep enough in to judge these teams.

For the Mariners to make the postseason they will need to take significant steps towards improving their offense.

