The Seattle Mariners got some depressing news regarding starting pitcher Robbie Ray . Already on the 15-day IL with a flexor strain, he will miss the rest of the season as he has surgery to address the issue.

It's a massive blow to the Mariners, as Ray is one of their aces. Seattle had a strong top-of-the-rotation with him, Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert. Without Ray, the rotation isn't as scary.

Ryan Divish @RyanDivish Lefty Robbie Ray is done for the season. He will flexor tendon repair surgery. Lefty Robbie Ray is done for the season. He will flexor tendon repair surgery.

The team will have to reevaluate its starting rotation. They could call up someone in their farm system. Bryce Miller is a name that has been thrown around. He's the team's second-best prospect and was expected to be called up at some point this season.

Another name that has been thrown around is Emerson Hancock. He's the team's fourth-best prospect, who is also rumored to be called up at some point this season.

"This is beyond depressing," one fan tweeted.

"Yikes. Might need to make a move for a SP if Miller or Hancock won't be ready for the bigs," another fan tweeted.

Paul McMillan @paultmcmillan @RyanDivish Yikes. Might need to make a move for a SP if Miller or Hancock won't be ready for the bigs @RyanDivish Yikes. Might need to make a move for a SP if Miller or Hancock won't be ready for the bigs

Seattle Mariners fans are taking the Robbie Ray loss heavily. He was a huge part of their rotation, making 32 starts last year. Fans were preparing for a big season from the lefty.

SyphonX @OriginalSyphonX @RyanDivish The season is over. No 2B, no DH, no 5 spot in the rotation, and now no #2 starter. Lineup and rotation don't look so great now. Can't compete with many in the AL. Window just keeps getting smaller. @RyanDivish The season is over. No 2B, no DH, no 5 spot in the rotation, and now no #2 starter. Lineup and rotation don't look so great now. Can't compete with many in the AL. Window just keeps getting smaller.

Zer0 @Zer0dotEXE @RyanDivish Ooooof that sucks. I know he was looking forward to building on last year. Get well soon Robbie! @RyanDivish Ooooof that sucks. I know he was looking forward to building on last year. Get well soon Robbie!

It will be interesting to see how the team navigates this situation. Will the front office feel comfortable with its prospects or will they make a move and try and trade for an arm?

Losing Robbie Ray isn't ideal for the Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres

In 2021, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Robbie Ray won the American League Cy Young Award. He led the league in ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts, ERA+ and whip that season.

The Seattle Mariners signed him in the offseason after that season. While he wasn't the same dominant pitcher that won the Cy Young Award, he was still reliable. He finished last year with a 3.71 ERA in 189 innings.

Pitchers Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert will have to step up like never before. Castillo has looked great so far. He's 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in five games. Gilbert hasn't looked his best, but his stuff is incredible. He's 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in four games.

It will be interesting to see how the Mariners navigate this substantial injury.

