The Seattle Mariners haven't developed much trust with baseball agents around the league. The team's beat writer, Ryan Divish, explained that there is hesitancy for players to come to Seattle, mainly in response to the team's front office.

One of the biggest reasons for this was the team's decision to trade away their ace reliever Kendall Graveman in 2021. It shook the team up, and they felt betrayed. It also hurt Graveman, who became emotional after learning he was being traded.

Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish on agents and players shunning the Mariners:



“There is sometimes a hesitancy to go to Seattle because of Scott and Jerry. It’s mostly Jerry because of what happened with the Graveman deal, Felix and Seager, and these guys talk amongst each other.” Divish on agents and players shunning the Mariners:“There is sometimes a hesitancy to go to Seattle because of Scott and Jerry. It’s mostly Jerry because of what happened with the Graveman deal, Felix and Seager, and these guys talk amongst each other.”

Ryan Divish would later go on to explain that he's talked to multiple agents and players who feel the same way. While he thinks it's a factor, he doesn't believe it is huge.

Fans, on the other hand, think this is a huge deal. They don't want any factors limiting them from signing quality players that can help contribute to the team.

"This is absolutely inexcusable. If the Ms are gonna continue to get better Seattle needs to be seen as a desirable destination. Jerry doesn't have nearly a good enough track record to justify keeping him around" one fan tweeted.

Seattle Sports Guy @sportsguyinsea @MarinerMuse This is absolutely inexcusable. If the Ms are gonna continue to get better seattle needs to be seen as a desirable destination. Jerry doesn't have nearly a good enough track record to justify keeping him around.

"Gotta get rid of Jerry tbh. If that is how the reputation is and ownership is not going to throw money at players to come, don't see how this resolves" one fan explained.

awoooooo @baseball_m0nkey @MarinerMuse Gotta get rid of Jerry tbh. If that is how the reputation is and ownership is not going to throw money at players to come, don't see how this resolves.

Swag Servais @swagservais @MarinerMuse The graveman deal was a bad look for Jerry

Fans are calling for Jerry Dipoto's job, who is the president of baseball operations for the Seattle Mariners. They think his reputation is killing the team's chances of signing significant players unless they overpay other teams.

JP Crawdaddy @wtfPNW @MarinerMuse Lots of ppl not believing this. Maybe a few months ago I'd be with you guys, but look at the way FA haven't come. Like the lower tier guys that make sense don't even get signed. Don't tell me it's purely a money thing when the contracts are barley $10 mil

Geno @RussianWorm @MarinerMuse The graveman deal was terrible, at the time, toro quickly played good so it went over, but I can believe the long term implications and distrust that could get started from that

This is a frustrating situation for an exciting team with some promising young players. It's going to be harder for them to build around their young stars like Julio Rodriguez if their organization is deemed an undesirable landing place.

The Seattle Mariners have gotten better this off-season despite being shunned

The Seattle Mariners acquired slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays, in exchange for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. It's an upgrade from Mitch Haniger, who walked in free agency to sign a deal with the San Francisco Giants.

They also traded for second baseman Kolten Wong. Seattle sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro over to the Milwaukee Brewers. This was the perfect move for a team searching for a left-handed hitting second baseman.

Both moves inherently make this team better going into next season. It'll be interesting to see if they engage in any more trades before the season opens up.

