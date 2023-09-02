The Seattle Mariners starting rotation has carried the team for much of the season. Now, the offense is starting to pick it up, which can be scary for opposing teams in the league.

MLB just released its 2023 WHIP leaders, and to no surprise, Seattle's rotation dominates the board. The Mariners have three pitchers in the top five: Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert.

Castillo holds the top spot with an impressive 1.00 WHIP. Kirby and Gilbert are not far behind him either, with a 1.03 and 1.05 WHIP. Others on the list include Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider.

Seattle has one of the best rotations in the league. The Mariners lead everybody in FIP, ERA and walks per nine innings. That is something you want when you are trying to fight your way into the postseason.

"Yeah we LIKE that," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Best rotation in baseball," another fan posted.

Seattle Mariners fans are fired up seeing their rotation control the leaderboard. All of their pitchers have been exceptional this season and have been the reason for the team's success this year.

In the postseason, teams only go as far as their starting pitching staff allows. The Mariners could be dangerous if they can hold on and make the playoffs.

The Seattle Mariners could be a dark horse in the postseason

The Seattle Mariners are arguably one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. They went 11-1 to end the month of August, with some players coming alive during that stretch.

Julio Rodriguez has been on a tear as of late. In his last five games, he is 11-20 with three home runs, seven RBIs, seven runs, two doubles, two walks and a stolen base.

Another player that has been impressive this season has been shortstop J.P. Crawford. He is hitting .268/.386/.428 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs in 117 games.

The offense could not have picked a better time to catch up to the pitching staff. The Mariners are tied for the lead in the American League West with the Houston Astros. The Texas Rangers are also close behind, sitting a game back.

It may be a wild finish in the American League West that could come down to the final game of the regular season.