The Seattle Mariners were absolutely torched by ESPN on Friday, and fans of the team shrugged it off as basic truth.

In a speculative story about what players each team in MLB should deal for or deal away by this year's trade deadline on Aug. 1, ESPN took a different tone when dealing with the Mariners.

ESPN published an article this morning on what players each team in MLB should either acquire, or deal away at the deadline. Here is what they put for the #Mariners

The online story said that the Seattle Mariners will likely "acquire random veteran hitter who probably won't contribute." The paragraph of explanation highlighted that the Mariners are "too mediocre" and highlighted that the team is 10 games out of first place in the American League West, and has four teams ahead of them in the wild-card line.

Joey Jabroni @ReallyRealJoey @thejagepage Feels like we’d be spoiled and greedy to really want anything more @thejagepage Feels like we’d be spoiled and greedy to really want anything more

The Seattle Mariners are just kind of an in-between team, ESPN noted. While the Mariners are committed to the majority of their current youthful squad to trade any key players away for a potential difference-maker in 2023, they also are too far out for any major player to come in and get Seattle back to the playoffs.

Jer @jemeryflare @thejagepage get in loser, we are drafting a bunch of starting pitchers next year @thejagepage get in loser, we are drafting a bunch of starting pitchers next year

Edgar’s Porch @edgarsporch @thejagepage But we were told we did not need another 14-game win streak this season. @thejagepage But we were told we did not need another 14-game win streak this season.

Josh Smith @marinersfan85 @thejagepage Likely true. What’s the difference between Dipoto and Jack Z at this point? Jack Z was so good at acquiring veterans who did little to contribute other than Cano and Cruz. Wait, was Cruz a Jack Z guy? @thejagepage Likely true. What’s the difference between Dipoto and Jack Z at this point? Jack Z was so good at acquiring veterans who did little to contribute other than Cano and Cruz. Wait, was Cruz a Jack Z guy?

ESPN highlighted one player that could possibly be traded away in outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez, a 30-year-old corner outfielder in his eighth MLB season, was acquired by the Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays last winter. He is currently hitting .250 with 15 home runs, 46 RBIs and a major league-leading 107 strikeouts.

Keys @blues636 @thejagepage F** Always! We will figure out a way to make Luis Castillo suck too. If it wasn't for my epic Mariners childhood in the 90s followed I would give up on them @thejagepage F** Always! We will figure out a way to make Luis Castillo suck too. If it wasn't for my epic Mariners childhood in the 90s followed I would give up on them

Birdman @FearTheBeardPNW

Instead we get a roster of fringe players that don't do shit. @thejagepage They've built out a roster that clearly isn't performing, but they're too invested in the young players to aquire upgrades when they could (SS the last 2 years) or too cheap to improve where they should (2nd and DH).Instead we get a roster of fringe players that don't do shit. @thejagepage They've built out a roster that clearly isn't performing, but they're too invested in the young players to aquire upgrades when they could (SS the last 2 years) or too cheap to improve where they should (2nd and DH).Instead we get a roster of fringe players that don't do shit.

The Mariners, coming off the team's first postseason appearance since 2001 last year, are slogging through a disappointing season. Seattle has lost three games in a row to fall to 38-41, 10 games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Tough times again for Seattle Mariners

Seattle's Logan Gilbert pitches against the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

The Mariners haven't given Seattle fans a whole lot to cheer for over the years. The team entered the AL as an expansion team in 1977 and has just five playoff appearances over the organization's 47-year existence.

Seattle made the postseason for the first time in 1995 and advanced to the AL Championship Series before losing to the New York Yankees in six games. The Mariners also advanced to the ALCS in 2000 and 2001, losing to the Yankees again on both occasions.

