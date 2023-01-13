By announcing a one-year contract with free agent outfielder AJ Pollock on Thursday, the Mariners strengthened their lineup. The contract is for $7 million, according to sources.

In 527 at-bats with the White Sox in 2022, the 35-year-old Pollock batted just .245/.292/.389 while hitting 14 home runs and collecting 56 RBIs. His 2021 season with the Dodgers saw him bat .297/.355/.536 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs in 422 plate appearances.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners



We have signed outfielder AJ Pollock to a 1-year Major League contract through the 2023 season.



atmlb.com/3H1VQDK Welcome to the squad, AJ!We have signed outfielder AJ Pollock to a 1-year Major League contract through the 2023 season. #SeaUsRise Welcome to the squad, AJ! We have signed outfielder AJ Pollock to a 1-year Major League contract through the 2023 season. #SeaUsRise🔗 atmlb.com/3H1VQDK https://t.co/4Xqf72Hrr1

"Welcome to the squad, AJ! We have signed outfielder AJ Pollock to a 1-year Major League contract through the 2023 season." - Mariners

Prior to joining the White Sox, Pollock played three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was an All-Star for Arizona in 2015. Pollock hit .297 with 21 home runs in his first two seasons with the Dodgers.

The Mariners fans had their say on the move, and it was a mixed bag of emotions, to say the least. Some were overtly excited, while others hoped that Seattle would make some other moves to further bolster their squad.

"Welcome to Seattle AJ." - SeattleP

"Announce Reynolds" - AntsTweeting

AJ Pollock has an opportunity to shine with the Mariners

AJ Pollock will serve as the designated hitter and part-time outfielder for the Mariners. Jarred Kelenic and Taylor Trammell, two young outfielders, could benefit from him starting games in left field when the opposition has a left-handed starting pitcher.

"AJ Pollock. Mariner." - TridentTruee

In 440 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers over the course of the last four seasons, Pollock has a slash line of .304/.350/.593. He also has 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 75 RBIs, 26 walks, and 80 strikeouts. He hit well against left-handed pitching, compiling a .286/.316/.619 slash line with nine doubles, 11 home runs, and 25 RBIs.

Across the course of 11 MLB seasons, Pollock has amassed a career slash line of .276/.332/.469 in 1,033 games, including 221 doubles and 140 home runs. Additionally, he has played in 34 playoff games, and in 2020, he and the Dodgers won the World Series.

Poll : 0 votes