Seattle Mariners fans were hopeful that the team would build on its first postseason appearance since 2001 with a solid offseason build. However, those hopes have largely gone unanswered as the Mariners have remained on the bench for the majority of the free-agency period thus far.

And now, there has been some confirmation to the Mariner fans' fears as the Seattle Times reported that ownership denied general manager Jerry DiPoto the payroll flexibility that had been anticipated this winter in the wake of a second consecutive 90-72 season.

Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. https://t.co/xPxoepSOXN

Needless to say, the report has many a Seattle Mariners fan up in arms. Long-term success has been hard to hold onto since the Mariners joined the American League in 1977, and fans believe they deserve more from this recent upturn in the team's fortunes.

Straight Over Tackle @OverTackle @MarinerMuse This is Mariners’ fans nightmare. Team finally is relevant and ownership won’t provide the resources to achieve greatness. May sounds girm, but we might as well operate like the Rays or Indiansa. No excuse why Ms can’t strive to be the Cardinals. Draft, develop, trade, and sign @MarinerMuse This is Mariners’ fans nightmare. Team finally is relevant and ownership won’t provide the resources to achieve greatness. May sounds girm, but we might as well operate like the Rays or Indiansa. No excuse why Ms can’t strive to be the Cardinals. Draft, develop, trade, and sign

Dome and Bedlam @DomeandBedlam Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. https://t.co/xPxoepSOXN In December -- less than a month ago! -- Jerry said SEA would have a mid to top-10 payroll. Their 26-man payroll for 2023 is currently $40-$55M below this range. They still have multiple holes on their roster. This is why some people are underwhelmed by this off-season so far. twitter.com/MarinerMuse/st… In December -- less than a month ago! -- Jerry said SEA would have a mid to top-10 payroll. Their 26-man payroll for 2023 is currently $40-$55M below this range. They still have multiple holes on their roster. This is why some people are underwhelmed by this off-season so far. twitter.com/MarinerMuse/st…

John Beck @johnebeck Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. https://t.co/xPxoepSOXN This is just depressing...... maybe we should give Dipoto a break because he's playing the game with a hand tied behind his back. twitter.com/MarinerMuse/st… This is just depressing...... maybe we should give Dipoto a break because he's playing the game with a hand tied behind his back. twitter.com/MarinerMuse/st…

The Mariners drew 2,287,267 fans to T-Mobile Park in 2022 as the team produced its second-straight winning season for the first time since back-to-back 93-69 campaigns in 2002 and 2003.

Bobby Tracy @BobbyTracy16 #BuyStantonout twitter.com/marinermuse/st… Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. https://t.co/xPxoepSOXN This is getting ridiculous. The Mariners coaches, players and especially fans, deserve so much better. Stanton is a stain on this franchise and needs to get the eff out of the team’s way. #GetridofStanton This is getting ridiculous. The Mariners coaches, players and especially fans, deserve so much better. Stanton is a stain on this franchise and needs to get the eff out of the team’s way. #GetridofStanton #BuyStantonout twitter.com/marinermuse/st…

Fin Kell @fin_kell Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. https://t.co/xPxoepSOXN Imagine committing hundreds of millions to Julio, Ray, and Castillo but not taking the final fucking step twitter.com/marinermuse/st… Imagine committing hundreds of millions to Julio, Ray, and Castillo but not taking the final fucking step twitter.com/marinermuse/st…

Nathan Bishop @nathan_h_b Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. https://t.co/xPxoepSOXN Sigh. We just deserve better. It’s exhausting having something you love owned by such small-minded stewards. twitter.com/marinermuse/st… Sigh. We just deserve better. It’s exhausting having something you love owned by such small-minded stewards. twitter.com/marinermuse/st…

The Mariners have committed long term to young budding superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez, inking the 22-year-old to a contract through 2029 with player options that could extend that deal to 2034. The team also signed free-agent starting pitcher Luis Castillo to a five-year, $108 million contract last winter.

Ty @848ty Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. https://t.co/xPxoepSOXN As I’ve always said, fuck John Stanton. Sell the team you cheapskate ass wannabe twitter.com/MarinerMuse/st… As I’ve always said, fuck John Stanton. Sell the team you cheapskate ass wannabe twitter.com/MarinerMuse/st…

However, baseball is still a business. The Mariners fandom is not alone in its notion that the team's ownership cares more about turning a profit rather than capturing glory for the city in which the team is based.

Shaun with a U @sdoverst for their own personal gain. Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. Divish reports what we’ve suspected since the offseason began, that Mariners owner John Stanton isn’t authorizing payroll flexibility. https://t.co/xPxoepSOXN Why does this not surprise me about M’s ownership. Probably like a little over 50% of MLB clubs owners number goal, generating morefor their own personal gain. twitter.com/MarinerMuse/st… Why does this not surprise me about M’s ownership. Probably like a little over 50% of MLB clubs owners number goal, generating more 💰💵 for their own personal gain. twitter.com/MarinerMuse/st…

Seattle Mariners have just five total playoff appearances

A fan cheers before Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners certainly will never be confused with one of the premier organizations in Major League Baseball.

The team debuted in 1977 with a 64-98 record and didn't post a winning season until an 83-79 mark in 1991. It took four more seasons from there for the Mariners to make the playoffs for the first time, losing the 1995 American League Championship Series in six games to the Cleveland Indians.

Seattle has never made the World Series. The closest the Mariners have come were in 1995, 2000 and 2001. The 2001 ALCS loss to the New York Yankees was particularly painful as it came after Seattle set the major league record for wins after a 116-46 regular season.

The Mariners went two decades before seeing the postseason again, but lost the American League Division Series in a three-game sweep to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.

Poll : 0 votes