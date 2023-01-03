Seattle Mariners fans were hopeful that the team would build on its first postseason appearance since 2001 with a solid offseason build. However, those hopes have largely gone unanswered as the Mariners have remained on the bench for the majority of the free-agency period thus far.
And now, there has been some confirmation to the Mariner fans' fears as the Seattle Times reported that ownership denied general manager Jerry DiPoto the payroll flexibility that had been anticipated this winter in the wake of a second consecutive 90-72 season.
Needless to say, the report has many a Seattle Mariners fan up in arms. Long-term success has been hard to hold onto since the Mariners joined the American League in 1977, and fans believe they deserve more from this recent upturn in the team's fortunes.
The Mariners drew 2,287,267 fans to T-Mobile Park in 2022 as the team produced its second-straight winning season for the first time since back-to-back 93-69 campaigns in 2002 and 2003.
The Mariners have committed long term to young budding superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez, inking the 22-year-old to a contract through 2029 with player options that could extend that deal to 2034. The team also signed free-agent starting pitcher Luis Castillo to a five-year, $108 million contract last winter.
However, baseball is still a business. The Mariners fandom is not alone in its notion that the team's ownership cares more about turning a profit rather than capturing glory for the city in which the team is based.
Seattle Mariners have just five total playoff appearances
The Seattle Mariners certainly will never be confused with one of the premier organizations in Major League Baseball.
The team debuted in 1977 with a 64-98 record and didn't post a winning season until an 83-79 mark in 1991. It took four more seasons from there for the Mariners to make the playoffs for the first time, losing the 1995 American League Championship Series in six games to the Cleveland Indians.
Seattle has never made the World Series. The closest the Mariners have come were in 1995, 2000 and 2001. The 2001 ALCS loss to the New York Yankees was particularly painful as it came after Seattle set the major league record for wins after a 116-46 regular season.
The Mariners went two decades before seeing the postseason again, but lost the American League Division Series in a three-game sweep to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.