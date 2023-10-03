The 2023 regular season came to a disappointing end for manager Scott Servais and the Seattle Mariners. After breaking their postseason drought last year, the Mariners failed to carry that momentum this season, missing the playoffs with one game remaining.

The American League wild-card race remained tight until the end of the year, with the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros (90-72), Texas Rangers (90-72) and Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) competing for three available spots. Unfortunately for Scott Servais and the Mariners (88-74), they were the odd team out.

Now, with the 2023 postseason underway, the Mariners manager has found himself in hot water. The 56-year-old has received some pushback from fans after saying that he believed that Seattle was as good as both Houston and Texas.

Many fans have jumped on this quote, pointing out the mediocrity in the statement. After getting their first taste of postseason action for the first time since 2001, fans have expressed their frustration with Servais seemingly wanting to be equal with their division rivals, not better than.

After entering the 2023 campaign with postseason aspirations, the Mariners finished one game out of a wild-card position. While the Mariners' roster is loaded with talent, they will need to enter the 2024 season with a hunger and level of motivation to return to the postseason, or changes may happen.

The Seattle Mariners struggled late in the season as the playoffs loomed

After a red-hot month of August, which saw the Seattle Mariners post a dazzling 21-6 record, the team ran out of steam as the end of the regular season approached. In September, the Mariners collapsed, posting an 11-7 record and costing themselves a playoff berth.

Over the course of the 2023 season, the Mariners went 4-9 against the Rangers. However, they posted a 9-4 record against the Astros. While Servais may believe that the team is as good as those two clubs, they did not prove it when it mattered. During their last six games of the season, the Mariners went 1-5 against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

