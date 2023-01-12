Longtime Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. The induction is scheduled for August 12. He'll be the 11th person to join the Mariners Hall of Fame. Hernandez will join the likes of Randy Johnson, Ichiro Suzuki, and Ken Griffey Jr.

Hernandez was a core member of the Mariners during his big-league career, spending all 15 years with them. He was a six-time All-Star and won the Cy Young Award in 2010.

Along with his Cy Young Award, Hernandez was a two-time American League ERA leader (2010 and 2014). He was also the MLB wins leader in 2009. To top it off, he also threw a perfect game in 2012.

Fans can't think of a better player to induct into the Mariners Hall of Fame. He was an excellent pitcher and a fan favorite. No other pitcher in the league had a seating section designated for them specifically. The Mariners had a section of seats grouped together called "King's Court." They would give fans a Hernandez T-shirt and a "K" card they could put up when Felix would punch out hitters.

"Good! Retire his number too please! Nobody else should be wearing 34," one fan explained.

"Long live the king," said another fan.

Not many players are as loved as Felix Hernandez is. It's rare to see a player stick with just one organization for their entire career. That's why it was great to see the New York Yankees getting a deal done with Aaron Judge to keep him a Yankee for life.

Fans are calling for the organization to retire his jersey. They don't want to see any other player wearing 34 for the Mariners in the future. The Seattle Mariners have retired numbers 11 and 24 to honor Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr.

Felix Hernandez was arguably the greatest pitcher the Seattle Mariners ever had

Hernandez debuted for the Mariners as a 19-year-old in 2005. He went 169-136 during his 15 seasons in Seattle. He never got the opportunity to pitch in the postseason, though.

Felix Hernandez was part of a few poor teams during his career. Most athletes would try and find an out and get on a more competitive team, but that wasn't the case with him. He thoroughly enjoyed his time in Seattle.

Some could argue that he pitched way past his prime. That and never pitching in a postseason game are two big stains on an otherwise perfect career. It's great to see the Seattle Mariners honoring a legend like Felix Hernandez.

