Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is no stranger to making special plays. The young slugger has been a vacuum for Seattle out in the outfield since he debuted last season.

Rodriguez added another highlight to his reel on Saturday as he robbed Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn of a homer to center field. What makes the catch even more impressive is that it happened in Baltimore, an outfield he's unfamiliar with.

Rodriguez did not take the greatest route to the ball and still made the play. This play allowed Seattle to stay in the game. The Orioles were already up a run, and that home run would have made it a three-run game heading into the eighth inning.

Unfortunately, the Mariners would lose the game 6-4 in extra innings, but Rodriguez had a fantastic game. He went 3-5 with a home run in the sixth inning on Dean Kremer.

"Julio Robriguez" one fan posted.

"No fly zone has shown up in Baltimore" another fan posted.

Seattle Mariners fans know they have something special with Julio Rodriguez. If somebody did not know better, they would think he's an established veteran, not a player with under two years of service.

Not only did Rodriguez hit and rob a home run, but he also made a young fan's day. After seeing a young fan wearing his jersey and holding a sign saying he wanted to meet Rodriguez, he and the fan chatted between innings. As he came into the dugout after the amazing catch, he gave the ball to a young fan, leaving the kid speechless.

Seattle Mariners could use more days like today from Julio Rodriguez

The Seattle Mariners have not come out swinging like most around the league were expecting them to do. They have been quite disappointing this season, ranked fourth in the American League East with a 37-38 record. They are 9.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, who lead the division.

For Julio Rodriguez, he has had his spurts of inconsistencies at the plate this year. He is hitting .237/.301/.411 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. He sits in the 91st percentile in average exit velocity but has been striking out a lot. It is great that he makes hard contact, but his swing-and-miss rate hinders him.

