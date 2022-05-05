Seattle Mariners News Roundup: Former Rookie of the Year homers in first game of rehab assignment; team looks to avoid series sweep against Houston Astros - May 4th, 2022

The Seattle Mariners have unusually high expectations for 2022 and are one of the most interesting teams to follow in the MLB. The young team hopes that this can be the year the playoff drought finally ends, and with the 2020 Rookie of the Year close to returning to the lineup, that dream may soon become a reality.

Kyle Lewis reinjured his right ACL in 2021 after having it torn in 2016, and has now been assigned to the Tacoma Rainiers for his rehab assignment. This is an important step in the recovery process as it shows the big league team how ready the player is for a return to the active lineup.

Kyle Lewis did not waste any time proving that he is almost ready to return, showing off his power in his very first game with the Triple A team.

The highlight from the former Rookie of the Year was posted to Twitter by the official Minor League Baseball account, seen below.

"Kyle Lewis demolished this ball. The rehabbing @Mariners outfielder goes 464 feet in his first career Triple-A at-bat for @RainiersLand" -@MiLB

The Seattle Mariners will embrace the return of Kyle Lewis, and his activation can't come soon enough.

Houston Astros are one win away from sweeping the Seattle Mariners in this series

The Mariners will try to leave Texas with a win

After allowing Houston Astros legendary manager Dusty Baker to achieve his 2,000 win in a 4-0 game, the Seattle Mariners have one last chance to avoid the sweep. Being swept is obviously not ideal for any team, but having it done by a division rival is even worse, as it will wildly shift the rankings in the AL West.

The team from the Pacific Northwest has been struggling recently, going 1-6 in their last seven games after a hot start. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels are certainly cheering in favor of the skid from the Seattle Mariners, but don't expect it to last too long.

Starting pitcher Matt Brash is certainly ready for this matchup, as posted by the team on Twitter.

"Brash on the bump. Play ball!" -@Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are still a team on the rise, and thankfully, the right time to enter a slump is at the beginning of the season, while there is still plenty of time to course correct. With reinforcements on the way in the form of Kyle Lewis, the team from Seattle is still poised to make a run in the postseason in 2022.

