"These guys smacked me around for a long time, so felt good to stick it to them a little bit"- Seattle Mariners pitchers tame the Houston Astros in a landslide victory

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros opened up a three-game series yesterday at T-Mobile Park. It was the home opener for the Seattle Mariners as they spent the first week on the road. The game was not close, as the home team prevailed by a score of 11 to 1.

The starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners, Marco Gonzales, pitched brilliantly, going seven innings and allowing just one earned run.

Jake Odorizzi went just 4.1 innings for the Astros, allowing four earned runs. Gonzales spoke about the victory after the game.

"These guys smacked me around for a long time. So (it) felt good to stick it to them a little bit." - Marco Gonzales after his seven-inning outing to help the #Mariners beat the Astros 11-1 in their home opener

"These guys smacked me around for a long time. So (it) felt good to stick it to them a little bit."

Marco Gonzales got plenty of praise for his performance and that included some from one of his teammates. Centerfielder Julio Rodriguez complimented Gonzales' pitching performance last night in the postgame.

Julio Rodriguez said that he told Marco Gonzales the other day that he looks amazing from center field in how he hits his spots and "making it tough for the hitters."

"I told him he's amazing. It was really good to see."

"Julio Rodriguez said that he told Marco Gonzales the other day that he looks amazing from center field in how he hits his spots and making it tough for the hitters. I told him he's amazing. It was really good to see."

Seattle Mariners' offense thrives in home opener

Adam Frazier of the Mariners had a big night in the team's home opener against the Houston Astros, going 4-for-5

The Mariners' offense had a really good night, compiling 11 runs on 13 hits. Adam Frazier set the table at the top of the order, going 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs. Jesse Winker also went 2-for-3 with 2 walks. The Mariners scored in six different innings as the offense seemed extremely balanced.

Eugenio Suarez of the Mariners belted the game's only home run in the eighth inning off Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco. Here is a video of the home run.

The Mariners proved last night that, with the pieces they added this offseason, they can go toe-to-toe with the Astros for the division title. The team won 90 games a year ago and added a Cy Young winner in Robbie Ray.

They also added three All-Star bats in their starting lineup this offseason. The new additions: Adam Frazier, Jesse Winker, and Eugenio Suarez, all played key roles in last night's victory. The Mariners are for real and will be contenders this season in the American League.

