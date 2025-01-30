Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez enjoys Jujutsu Kaisen moment with Toji Fushiguro mural in Japan

Just a few days ago, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was spotted hitting the gym alongside Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa, Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana and Nationals utility player Amed Rosario in Tampa, Florida. Now, he has jetted off to Japan, immersing himself in the country's culture and iconic landmarks in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, J-Rod shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of himself posing next to a mural of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Toji Fushiguro, an iconic character from the hit anime and manga series.

Rodriguez, who shared multiple photos from his trip to Japan, struck a casual pose beside the artwork. The mural is part of Japan’s vibrant anime culture that has become a global phenomenon, attracting fans from all over the world.

In one photo, J-Rod captured the iconic Tokyo Skytree from a distance. He also tasted Japanese cuisine and got his hands on some colorful hoodies.

Julio Rodriguez is the No. 1 ranked CF in MLB right now

While Julio Rodriguez is enjoying some downtime in the offseason, big things are expected from him in 2025.

In the annual rankings from MLB Network for each position, J-Rod, who missed the All-Star game last season, was named the best center fielder in the majors heading into the 2025 season.

Rodriguez, who batted .273 along with 20 home runs, 68 RBIs and 24 steals in 2024, leads the rankings while San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill and Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton came in second and third respectively. Here's the entire list:

Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners) Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves) Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) Brandon Marsh (Philadelphia Phillies) Daulton Varsho (Toronto Blue Jays) Garrett Mitchell (Milwaukee Brewers) Oneil Cruz (Pittsburgh Pirates) Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox)

Rodriguez made the All-Star games in his first two seasons. Seattle will be counting on his talent going into the 2025 season.

