Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays fans pumped up for upcoming wildcard playoff series: "The jays are a better team period", "Mariners gonna shock the world"

With the playoffs picture now complete, the Seattle Mariners will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card series. Both teams secured their place in the final stretch of the season. This will be a tightly contested series between the two young and hungry teams.

The Toronto Blue Jays fans have suffered through 29 frustrating years since their last championship. It's even worse for the Seattle Mariners. They are yet to win a World Series in their franchise history. The Mariners came close in the late 90s and early 2000s but are yet to get over the final hurdle since joining the AL in 1977.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ This matchup is filled with young talent! Gonna be a battle in Toronto This matchup is filled with young talent! Gonna be a battle in Toronto https://t.co/uRvqPTBeWW

The three-game series will begin on Oct. 7. The Blue Jays, having clinched the top Wild Card spot, will host the Mariners at the Rogers Centre.

After a sluggish start to the season, the Blue Jays found some consistency to end the season with a 92-70 record. That was their best finish since 2015 when they had 93 wins. They have only reached the playoffs on three occasions since 1994 and have not progressed past the ALCS.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

cκ @cckoop @TalkinBaseball_ The jays are a better team period

The Blue Jays were picked by many to be a favorite for the World Series at the start of the year. They will rely heavily on their offense in this series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer and Matt Chapman have combined for 108 home runs and 342 RBIs.

Evan W @Evan_Watterodt

Then Gausman v Ray and his return to rogers center

Evan W @Evan_Watterodt

Then Gausman v Ray and his return to rogers center

I'm just hyped for playoff baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Manoah in playoff baseball will be so much fun

On the defensive side, they will need Alek Manoah to step up in Game 1. The 2022 All-Star has 16 wins on the season and an impressive 2.24 ERA.

Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners will rely heavily on young players during 2022 MLB playoffs

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners celebrates scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park.

The Seattle Mariners matched last season's win total with 90 wins. They completed the year with a 7-3 run to secure a Wild Card spot.

Rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been the standout player on the offensive side. He leads the roster in batting average, slugging and on-base plus slugging (OPS). He ranks second in home runs. With only 560 MLB plate appearances, Rodriguez will be thrown into the deep end early in his career.

Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo will be called on to lead the pitching rotation. Aged 31 and 29, respectively, they can be considered the old guard in this lineup. Both pitchers have had phenomenal seasons. Ray is a Cy Young Award winner. Castillo is a two-time All-Star.

Alonzo @Rodneagle1 @TalkinBaseball_ Very even matchup. Both teams have 2 solid starters, Manoah/Gausman for Toronto, Castillo/Ray for Seattle. I got Seattle moving on in the end, they just have that extra motivation I feel like.

The winner of the series will go on to face the Houston Astros in the ALDS. If Manoah can find his control and edge Game 1 in Toronto, it will be difficult for the Seattle Mariners to come back. The Mariners, however, have surprised fans all season and should not be counted out.

