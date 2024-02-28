"Seems like I can't avoid it" - Clarke Schmidt opens up as Yankees interest in Blake Snell creates uncertainty over his rotation spot

Amidst a succession of injuries, Clarke Schmidt was called upon to fill in the Yankees' rotation last season. Despite putting forth a commendable effort filling in as a starter, Schmidt's future for 2024 remains shrouded in uncertainty.

For a number of months, the Yankees have been attempting to land defending NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Having already offered the southpaw $150 million over six years, Snell is believed to be waiting out the team in hopes of a nine-year contract.

On February 27, Clarke Schmidt took to the mound as the Yankees bested the Rays in spring training. The 28-year old allowed one run, two hits, and struck out two as his team won 4-2. After the game, Schmidt was pressed about the prospect of Snell coming to town.

"Confirmed: Clarke Schmidt is a really good pitcher" - Yankees Pod

According to analyst Mark Feinsand, the New York Yankees pitcher claimed, "(it) seems like I can't avoid it,” when referencing the rumors of a Blake Snell signing. If Snell were to come to the team, Schmidt would become the sixth starter, and risk being sent to the bullpen, or to the minors.

Through 32 starts last season, Schmidt went 9-9, pitching to a 4.64 ERA across a career-high 59 innings. Although the Georgia-native did not turn any heads, the 2023 season gave him an invaluable opportunity to spend extended time in a starting role.

As for an end to Blake Snell's protracted free agency, any deal involving the two-time Cy Young winner will be massive. As a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Snell went 14-9, pitching to an NL-best 2.25 ERA. With opening day drawing nearer and nearer, Snell appears to be happy to wait for his ideal contract.

Expand Tweet

"A Blake Snell to the Yankees would cap of an amazing offseason for this team" - Anthony Jacques

Clarke Schmidt remains set on building on last year's success

While a Blake Snell deal may indeed push Schmidt off of the rotation, there are also some scenarios in which Snell doesn't sign, and Schmidt is still looked over. After picking up former Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, the Yankees will also see Nestor Cortes return to full-time status.

Coupled with rising young stars like Yeondrys Gomez, and players like Carlos Rodon looking for a rebound, competition will be fierce. Clarke Schmidt's future with the team will be determined during the preseason, regardless of whether or not Snell is offered a deal.

