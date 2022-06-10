"Seen better defense at a little league game"  "Are you kidding me?" - Cincinnati Reds fans despair after blowing three-run lead to Arizona Diamondbacks in ninth inning

The Cincinnati Reds have had a tumultuous season in 2022, and that trend continued against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A three-run lead in the ninth inning is usually a comfortable enough, but it was not in this instance.

Blowing a lead like this has struck a blow against the proud fanbase of the Cincinnati Reds. These fans have more than proven their loyalty. Though the Reds' have one of the worst teams in MLB history by win percentage this season, the fans have continued their support.

A clip of what would be the game-winning runs scored in the ninth inning was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

"The D-backs take the lead in the 9th!" - Talkin' Baseball

This is an absolutely brutal way to lose a game, and fans of the Cincinnati Reds certainly felt the sting of the defeat.

Cincinnati Reds fans made their displeasure known on Twitter

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene walks to the dugout during Boston Red Sox game.

You would think that the historically bad start would give Cinci fans a thicker skin, but apparently this loss cut through all that and was one of the most impactful so far.

This fan could barely believe what he was seeing, and is simply looking for answers as to how it keeps happening.

This fan fondly looks back on the happier times of two short days ago, and much prefers those memories.

This fan blames the pitcher who was sent out in the ninth inning to close off the game and hold the lead.

This fan is worried that this trend is becoming all too familiar, and just hopes that there is an end to the cycle in sight.

This fan, Nicholas, believes that they have identified the issue with the team, though it may be just one of multiple issues the team is facing.

This fan has been faced with an all too familiar sight and has seemingly lost all hope for the season.

This fan is just here to roast the team, and after giving up four runs in the ninth inning to the Arizona Diamondbacks, it's hard to blame him.

A tough loss like this one is difficult for fans and players alike to get past mentally, but there is no time to waste in the MLB. They have to move on quickly to the next opportunity. Baseball is the ultimate marathon of sports, but it seems like this team has simply fallen too far behind. We can expect major changes to be made in the offseason.

