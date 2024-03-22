"Service time manipulation strikes again" - Orioles fans frustrated as club assigns top prospect Jackson Holliday to minor league camp

Baltimore Orioles fans will have to yet again wait for the MLB debut of top prospect Jackson Holliday.

The versatile infielder was assigned to the club's minor league camp, all-but-ending his bid to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster. Thata's not only disappointing news for the fans, but the player as well, who has been doing everything he can to earn a spot on the MLB roster.

Many believe that Jackson Holliday has not only proven himself through his minor league career but also throughout Spring Training, which adds to the frustration with the move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Holliday has been excellent throughout Spring Training, posting an impressive .311 batting average with two home runs, six RBIs and two stolen bases, while also posting a .954 OPS.

Expand Tweet

That has led many frustrated fans to believe that the move to assign Holliday to minor league camp is strictly a manipulation of service time.

The MLB has been doing its best in recent years to encourage teams to keep some of their top prospects on the Opening Day roster, offering incentives if the prospects earn accolades during their rookie year.

It's something the Baltimore Orioles are not concerned about, as the club has demoted Holliday. That has led many frustrated fans to turn to social media to share their outrage and frustration with the roster decision regarding the number one prospect in baseball.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many of the most frustrated fans have pointed out that the decision about Jackson Holliday is 100% manipulation of the MLB's service time rules.

They have said that Holliday not being on the Opening Day roster is proof of the franchise being unserious about winning it all this year while also calling the Orioles a poverty franchise.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans have compared Holliday with Kris Bryant, who was also a victim of service time manipulation.

If that turns out to be the case, Bryant eventually helped lead the Chicago Cubs to a World Series title, so it could be for the best in the long run, but it's frustrating for fans right now.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How long does Jackson Holliday need to be in the minors before he doesn't incur a year of service time?

According to the rules, if a player spends less than 171 days on a club's MLB roster, he will not incur a year of MLB service time, which will present the team with an extra year of control when it comes to the player's contract.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although it's one of the most frustrating moments in the careers of young MLB prospects, it has been the case for years, particularly with smaller market teams.

It remains to be seen if Jackson Holliday will be in the minors for the minimum amount of time or if the Baltimore Orioles keep him down until the summer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.