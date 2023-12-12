Seth Lugo Free Agency Update: Former Padres reliever signs $45,000,000 deal with Royals

For those tracking free agency, they can now take Seth Lugo off their list as the relief pitcher has found his new home. The veteran bullpen arm reached a three-year, $45,000,000 agreement with the Kansas City Royals.

Expand Tweet

"The Royals vowed to spend this winter, and Lugo gets one of the biggest free agent deals they've given to a pitcher. They've got plenty more to do to get competitive and should add at least one more starter in a market full of them. @Feinsand and @anne__rogers were on the news." - @JeffPassan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Entering the offseason, the Kansas City Royals planned on being aggressive in their pursuit of revamping their roster. The signing of Seth Lugo is a major step for the club as they look to compete for the playoffs this upcoming season.

The 34-year-old from Shreveport, Lousiana, will now join the third club of his MLB career after spending last year with the San Diego Padres. Prior to last season, Lugo spent the majority of his career with the New York Mets.

In 2023, Lugo showcased the versatility that he will bring to the Kansas City Royals next season. Although Lugo has pitched out of the bullpen in recent seasons, the veteran thrived as a starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres last year.

Expand Tweet

"BREAKING: The #Royals are signing RHP Seth Lugo, per @anne__rogers. The first big signing in the J.J Picollo era. Lugo, 34, made 26 starts for the Padres last season and logged a 3.57 ERA over 146.1 IP with 140 Ks. 17 quality starts. One of the best curves in the game." - @JohnyJ_15

The right-handed pitcher set new career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts, appearing in 146.1 innings for the San Diego Padres. Over that span, Seth Lugo posted an 8-7 record with a 3.57 ERA and 1.203 WHIP, while also racking up 140 strikeouts.

Seth Lugo will likely not be the last move the Kansas City Royals make this offseason

Although the addition of Seth Lugo is the biggest move that the Kansas City Royals have made this offseason, they have already made a series of moves to beef up their roster.

Prior to the signing of Lugo, the Kansas City Royals added infielder Garrett Hampton from the Miami Marlins, and relief pitcher Will Smith from the Texas Rangers. The team also acquired Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson from the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.