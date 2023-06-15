Philadelphia Phillies fans will be overjoyed at Bryce Harper latest comments about remaining in Pennsylvania.

The Oakland Athletics recently moved closer to a shift to Las Vegas with a funding bill approved by the Nevada Senate. Born and raised in Vegas, Harper has close ties to the city and the state of Nevada. He played high school ball at Las Vegas High School and set records at the College of Southern Nevada. He is arguably the biggest athlete to come out of the state.

Per a recent article in The Athletic, Harper was asked if he would ever consider a move out West to play with his hometown club. The two-time National League MVP confirmed that he plans to remain in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future.

"If I ever play there, then something really bad happened here. I hope I die in a Phillies jersey"

The Phillies locked up Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal in 2019. At the time, it was the largest ever MLB contract for a player. The deal will keep the outfielder in Philadelphia through the 2031 season.

Despite some injury troubles, the contract seems like money well spent by the organization.

Since being drafted as the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals, Harper has established himself as one of the league's top players.

Over 11 full seasons, he is a two-time MVP, a seven-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a two-time Hank Aaron Award winner. He also was named Rookie of the Year in his first season.

Bryce Harper was part of the Philadelphia Phillies side that won the National League pennant in 2022

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives teammates after a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field

Over the past five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Harper has recorded 104 home runs and 311 RBIs over 492 games. He has an impressive .283 batting average and a .393 OBP over that stretch.

Last year, he led Philadelphia to its first pennant since 2009. Harper's contribution during that playoff run was key for a team that was driven by its offense. He finished with six home runs and 13 RBIs in the postseason.

Harper's desire to remain in Philadephia will be a major boost to an organization that is filled with talent on all corners. With Harper leading the way, expect the Phillies to remain competitve over the next few years.

