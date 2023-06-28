During the past winter, the San Francisco Giants made a strong push to acquire Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees. However, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi recently admitted that he never truly believed the star outfielder would sign with his team.

Speaking on "The Show" podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Zaidi explained his skepticism. It stemmed from the unpredictable nature of baseball trades and free agency.

Although Zaidi acknowledged that Aaron Judge genuinely considered joining the Giants, he felt that the interest was ultimately sincere.

"At the end of the day, I think he gave us real consideration," said Zaidi. "He flew out here with his wife, spent a weekend with us, spent a lot of time with us. And I know there's been talk that it was leverage and this and that, but I believe the interest was sincere."

The Giants went to great lengths to recruit Aaron Judge, including hosting him and his wife for a weekend. They reportedly made a substantial offer in the $360 million range during the winter meetings.

Despite their efforts, Judge decided to re-sign with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360-million contract, solidifying his place as the team's captain.

After Judge's decision, the Giants swiftly moved on and signed former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year deal.

Zaidi's roster moves have paid off thus far, as the Giants currently sit just 2.5 games behind the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks.

Zaidi commended Aaron Judge for his respectful handling of the free-agency process. He acknowledged that while the Giants made a competitive financial offer, it was not Judge's primary consideration.

The Giants president believed that Aaron Judge prioritized other factors in his decision-making, which ultimately led him to remain in New York.

Zaidi acknowledged that it is impossible to definitively determine whether a specific financial offer would have swayed Judge's decision. However, he stated that when a player presents a team with their desired terms, it becomes challenging for the team to decline.

Aaron Judge's massive contract

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game Two

Aaron Judge, the power-hitting outfielder for the New York Yankees, has agreed to a historic contract extension worth $360 million over nine years.

The deal, confirmed by a source familiar with the agreement, solidifies Judge's future with the Yankees. It makes him one of the highest-paid position players in baseball.

Aaron Judge's new contract includes an average annual salary of $40 million, surpassing all other position players in the league. While it falls short of the record-breaking contracts of Mike Trout and Mookie Betts in terms of total value, Judge's average annual payout is higher.

The contract represents a significant increase from the long-term offer he turned down before the previous season.

The 30-year-old outfielder proved his worth in the 2022 season. He set an American League record with 62 home runs and contributed to the Yankees' success in winning the AL East.

He also had an impressive batting average and tied for the lead in RBIs. Aaron Judge's exceptional performance earned him the AL MVP award. He became the first Yankees player to win the prestigious accolade since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.

By rejecting the Yankees' initial offer, Judge bet on himself and reaped the rewards. His decision not only resulted in a substantial increase in his earnings, but also added two additional guaranteed seasons to his contract.

Although there were speculations about other teams' interest in signing Judge, he ultimately chose to remain with the Yankees. He further solidifying his place as a franchise cornerstone.

The extension will have a significant impact on the free-agent market and other teams' plans. Judge's decision influenced the Yankees' offseason strategy, but the team remained patient while awaiting his choice.

In the end, the Yankees' patience paid off, securing one of the game's premier talents for the foreseeable future.

