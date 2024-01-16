SF Giants Hot Stove update: Former Reds GM believes San Francisco best match for Blake Snell & Rhys Hoskins

In a recent episode of popular baseball show The Hot Stove, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden has predicted that the San Francisco Giants would be the best fit for free agents Blake Snell and Rhys Hoskins. While most of the top free agents in the market have been picked off the board, there are still plenty of big names and these two are among the biggest. Despite making some additions to the roster, the Giants look like they are not done making moves and both Snell and Hoskins could end up in San Francisco before next season.

Blake Snell is the reigning NL Cy Young winner after an excellent season with the San Diego Padres last year. Having made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016, Snell is an established ace who has won the CY Young award twice in his career. Jim Bowden ranks him as the top free agent in the market right now.

Rhys Hoskins is another established player in the free agent market after seeing out his contract with the Philadelphia Phillies last year. The infielder is more than capable from the plate and is versatile in defence. However, he missed the entire 2023 season due to an ACL injury which needed surgery and has been out of major league action for over a year now.

Former Reds and Nationals general manager Jim Bowden has identified the SF Giants as the "best match" for both the players.

How would the SF Giants rotation look if they manage to land Blake Snell

Having missed out on reported targets Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the San Francisco Giants will no doubt be looking to add to their rotation before the start of Spring Training. They have already signed right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks to a four-year, $44 million contract.

Nonetheless, they will still be looking to add another established MLB arm to the rotation and Blake Snell is undoubtedly the best option available. His addition would give the San Francisco rotation a solid one-two punch alongside top starter Logan Webb. The only hurdle is the lefty's asking price, as he is reportedly looking for a lucrative, long-term contract.

