The San Francisco Giants' latest acquisition, Jung Hoo Lee, was recently introduced at Oracle Park, where fans anticipated catching a glimpse of the Korean baseball sensation. Lee lit up the 2023 World Baseball Classic on fire after producing some great at-bats for his national side, and now he is bringing his talents to the West Coast in California.

"New Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee shows off star power at first newser; 'I’m a little embarrassed to say this, but from Opening Day on, the fans will be impressed with the skill set'" - susanslusser

The Giants released the complete salary breakdown along with a formal announcement of the deal. After receiving a $5 million signing bonus, Lee will be paid $7 million in 2024, $16 million in 2025, $22 million in 2026–2027, and $20.5 million in each of the final two years, provided he doesn't opt out after the fourth.

The Giants thoroughly monitored Lee's play in the Korean league, and his performance in the World Baseball Classic last spring only served to highlight his already impressive baseball skills. Lee was awarded a six-year, $113 million contract for that.

During his press conference, Jung Hoo Lee also displayed a little bit of his personality. He began by yelling "Let's Go Giants" emphatically during his English opening statement, and he dubbed himself "Grandson of the Wind" in honor of his father, Jong Beom Lee, who was referred to as the "Son of the Wind" for his lightning-fast reflexes, which the younger Lee claimed he wouldn't be able to match.

Jung Hoo Lee will hope to make an impact in the West coast

Although Jung Hoo Lee always exhibited excellent plate discipline, he reached new heights in that area last year, walking in 10.5% of his plate appearances and striking out in only 5.1%.

Despite never having hit more than 15 home runs in a season, he finished the season with 23. With a wRC+ of 175 and a hitting line of .349/.421/.575 at the end, he was 75% better than the league average. In addition, he received MVP recognition and the Golden Glove award for a record-tying five years.

After breaking his left ankle in a game against the Lotte Giants on July 22, Lee, who batted .318 with six home runs and 48 RBIs in 86 games this season, was out for the rest of the season.

Lee declared that he has fully recovered from his injuries and is eager to take on the challenge of competing at a higher level in the major leagues. He is expected to start in center field for the San Francisco Giants squad on Opening Day and he is optimistic that he can adjust.

