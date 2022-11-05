The New York Yankees held their annual end-of-the-year press conference to address the state of the team for the fans. One of the many questions on the minds of the fans was what was going to happen to general manager Brian Cashman after the 2022 season. His contract expired after the season, and rumors were circulating about his future with the club.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner has expressed great interest in retaining Cashman for the future. He's not under any contract with the team and doesn't expect anything, but believes he has a good chance at returning. He's working under a handshake agreement, as nothing is final.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner are operating on a handshake agreement right now, similar to how Cashman navigated the offseason that the last time his contract expired. Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner are operating on a handshake agreement right now, similar to how Cashman navigated the offseason that the last time his contract expired.

New York Yankees fans were hoping the Brian Cashman era was over. Many believed that he should have been fired years ago and were excited that his contract was coming to an end. Fans want this team to grow, and they don't think this team will while under Cashman.

The Yankees have been underwhelming in seasons past, and many fans have put the blame directly on the front office. They don't believe the front office will lead this team to a World Series.

"Shake hands and go seperate ways," one fan argued.

"Front office is pathetic," said another.

dylanlucci @Dyl168 @BryanHoch The day this franchise officially died @BryanHoch The day this franchise officially died

giuseppe sciarrino @gsciarrino @BryanHoch This organization, from the owner down to the beat covering it, has become an absolute laughing stock. Embarrassing. I boycotted Yankee stadium after they extended Boone. I am withholding every single dollar bill I may have ever spent until this Boone/Cash regime is gone. @BryanHoch This organization, from the owner down to the beat covering it, has become an absolute laughing stock. Embarrassing. I boycotted Yankee stadium after they extended Boone. I am withholding every single dollar bill I may have ever spent until this Boone/Cash regime is gone.

Jim Branham @ItsJB2You @BryanHoch While it is easy to pile on Cashman, the root cause seems to be Hal. I think he loves “owning” the Yankees, but totally lacks the all out deisre to win that the Boss had. As for Boone, he is simply not a good game manager, but he’s not up there flailing away with a bat. @BryanHoch While it is easy to pile on Cashman, the root cause seems to be Hal. I think he loves “owning” the Yankees, but totally lacks the all out deisre to win that the Boss had. As for Boone, he is simply not a good game manager, but he’s not up there flailing away with a bat.

Juan @RealJuanColon @BryanHoch This team never seeing another WS title. I'd be shocked if we see a WS appearance. @BryanHoch This team never seeing another WS title. I'd be shocked if we see a WS appearance.

Fearless Frank @FearlessFrank4 @BryanHoch @BombersBeat Ya well Handshake Judge and go get Turner or Correa and stop screwing around @BryanHoch @BombersBeat Ya well Handshake Judge and go get Turner or Correa and stop screwing around

Jeremy Berman @_SportsTruther @BryanHoch They’re agreement contains making themselves as much money as possible and not actually caring about winning @BryanHoch They’re agreement contains making themselves as much money as possible and not actually caring about winning

Joanne💙⚾ @JoanneVary @BryanHoch Nothing will EVER change guess we'll have another exasperating season @BryanHoch Nothing will EVER change guess we'll have another exasperating season😒

New York Yankees fans don't have much hope for a 2023 World Series title. They think their organization is going in the wrong direction. From owner, to general manager, to manager, it has been a mess in their eyes.

The New York Yankees have a ton of decisions to make this offseason

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game 4

The New York Yankees may look a lot different next year. They have a couple of key players who are now free agents and some other players who have a decision to make on their future in New york.

The top priority for this team is going to be signing Aaron Judge in the offseason. Nobody is as much of an offensive threat as Judge is. The Yankees wouldn't be able to replace him with anybody close to his offensive capabilities.

Anthony Rizzo has an opt-out clause that it looks like he may be using this year. If he does, that means the first baseman will return to the open market, and the Yankees will have a void at first base.

The organization would look a whole lot different without Judge and Rizzo, and that's starting to make fans nervous.

Poll : 0 votes