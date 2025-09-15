Shane Bieber’s wife Kara drops 5-word message as Alex Bregman's spouse turns NYC streets into runway in netted dress & stiletto boots

Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, attended the Alice + Olivia Spring 2026 presentation in New York City's Hall of Records over the weekend. Reagan Elizabeth turned heads with her outfit for the event as he wore a stylish netted dress, complemented with stiletto boots, as she posed for pictures on the streets. Reagan shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her look in the video posted on her Instagram. &quot;In a New York minute,&quot; Reagan captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine reacted to Reagan's post with a five-word message:&quot;She does it all folks.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Reagan replied:&quot;Ilyyyy.&quot;New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole's Amy also showed appreciation for her look, commenting:&quot;Stunning.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)The event showcased Alice + Olivia's Spring 2026 collection, inspired by the &quot;The American Woman,&quot; per the brand's creative director Stacey Bendet.Shane Beiber's wife Kara Maxine reflects on life after son's birthShane Bieber and Kara became parents for the first after the birth of their son Kav McClain in March. The duo moved to Toronto after Bieber was traded to the AL East team by the Guardians in July. Kara has handled the transition smoothly despite being a new mother and reflected the impact on her life after the birth of Kav in her Instagram story on Sunday.&quot;How has it been six months. Kab McClain you've changed our entire world,&quot; Kara captioned her story that featured a image of her holding Kav. (Image source - Instagram)Shane Bieber's wife has been the former Cy Young winner's biggest supporter and has been cheering for him during his starts at Rogers Centre. In another story, she shared a clip of her playtime with Kav from the ballpark.&quot;The best six days of my life,&quot; Kara captioned the story. (Image source - Instagram)In his latest start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Shane Bieber went six innings deep, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out five batters in a dominant 11-2 win in the series finale.