Shane Bieber's wife Kara opens up about uncertainty over moving back to Cleveland amid Guardians pitcher's rehab progression

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, became parents for the first time as they welcomed their son Kav McClain Bieber on March 14. The couple has been sharing the pregnancy updates since October, when they first revealed they were expecting. They announced in February that they were expecting a boy.

Kara is not only enjoying the motherhood journey but is also sharing it with her followers. Monday marked more than a half month from when she gave birth to Kav and she decided to enlighten her followers with her motherhood journey.

During a Q&A on social media, a fan asked Kara when they plan to move back to Cleveland. In response, she said they were unsure, as it all depends on her husband's recovery.

"Not quite sure, depends on Shane’s rehab progression! He’s feeling really good though, can’t wait to join the team this season," she wrote.

Bieber is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2024.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara documents her pregnancy journey in a heartfelt post

After welcoming Kav on March 14, there's a vibrant atmosphere in the Bieber household. Kara is taking time to look back at her pregnancy journey.

She prepared a video which documented her pregnancy journey and posted it last week. In the video, she captured the first time she found out that she was pregnant as she posed around a baseball with "baby bieber" inscribed on it.

As the video goes along, Kara and Shane were seen enjoying their moments in pregnancy culminating on March 14, the day when their son finally arrived.

"My greatest privilege to experience these last 10 months - moments that have shaped me into a new and improved version of myself," Kara wrote in the caption. "To put the experience into words is so difficult, but all I know is I’ve stretched and grown in every aspect, my heart being first."

On the baseball front, as per the latest update, Bieber is not long away from starting throwing bullpen sessions. In the meantime, he'll enjoy his fatherhood journey.

