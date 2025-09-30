  • home icon
  • Shane Bieber’s wife Kara responds with 1-word comment to Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn’s take on son Kav ahead of Blue Jays postseason

Shane Bieber’s wife Kara responds with 1-word comment to Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn’s take on son Kav ahead of Blue Jays postseason

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 30, 2025 07:33 GMT
(Image source - Kara Maxine Instagram)
(Image source - Kara Maxine Instagram)

Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber's season keeps getting better as the former Cy Young winner is heading into the postseason after clinching the American League East.

The Blue Jays swept the Tampa Bay Rays, thumping them 13-4 in the series finale to win the division by keeping the New York Yankees at bay. Bieber played a crucial role in their division title as the All-Star ace earned the win in the series opener on Friday.

Following Sunday's win, Shane's wife Kara Maxine, shared an Instagram post to celebrate Toronto's AL East title. She celebrated the with her husband and their son, Kav at the Rogers Centre's field.

"let’s keep it rollin, eh?" Kara captioned the post.
Kara's post received heartwarming comments from her friends, including Texas Rangers star Corey Seager's wife, Maidsyn.

"Kav is vibinnnnn," Madisyn commented.

Kara reacted with a one-word reply:

"Bestie."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's wife Christen also reacted on the post by commenting a heart eye emoji. Former Philadelphia Phillie pitcher Jake Diekman's wife, Amanda, commented:

"Love this era for you."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Shane's Blue Jays teammate George Springer's wife, Charlise, also showed love for Kara and her family, commenting:

"Obsessed 💘💘💘"
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Shane Bieber's MLB future could be influenced by postseason with the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished with a 94-68 record, the same as the Yankees, but they won the division courtesy of their tie-breaker against New York. Toronto will be waiting for its opponents for the ALDS after the conclusion of the Wild Card series.

While Shane Bieber has performed admirably since his move to the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, pitching 40.1 innings with a 3.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in seven starts, his performance in the postseason will likely decide his MLB future.

The former Cy Young winner is in the last year of his contract and the 30-year-old could command a lucrative contract in the offseason after a strong showing for the Blue Jays in October. If Bieber can re-establish himself as one of the best starting pitchers in the league, he could be in for a big payday in the offseason.

