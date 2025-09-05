Shane Bieber’s wife Kara shares sneak peek into date night with classy hairdo and chic black outfit in NY

Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber's return to the mound was a big boost for the Toronto Blue Jays last month. Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine, has also made a seamless transition to a new city after residing in Cleveland for the last few seasons.Shane Bieber and the Blue Jays will be on the road for a crucial two-game series against division rivals the New York Yankees later this week. While the two teams are fighting for the top spot in the AL East, Kara, is enjoying her time in the big apple.In her Instagram story on Thursday, Kara shared glimpses of her date night with the Blue Jays ace in New York. She wore a chic black outfit for the date night, captioning the story:&quot;Date night in the city.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Kara showed off a classy hairstyle to complement her outfit, and in her subsequent story, she shared a message for her followers who were intrigued by her look.&quot;Filmed a tutorial for this hairlook,&quot; Kara captioned her story.Shane Bieber and Kara became parents for the first time after welcoming a baby boy, Kev McClain, in March. Last week, Kara shared a picture with Kev from Rogers Centre as the All-Star pitcher made the first home start of the season for the Blue Jays.&quot;Dad's office,&quot; Kara captioned the post featuring pictures with Kev on the mound at the ballpark. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Blue Jays reacted to the post in the comments:&quot;My everything.&quot;Shane Bieber and his wife Kara could be on the move in the offseasonWhile Shane and Kara Bieber's transition to Toronto from Cleveland has been seamless, the Cy Young winner could be on his way out of Toronto at the end of the season.According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays ace, if he remains healthy, could turn down his $16 million option and test free agency at the end of the season.The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher has shown that he still has what it takes to be one of the most reliable arms in the league and could earn him a lucrative payday in the offseason.