Shane Bieber's wife Kara shows off chic travel fit as she jets off to LA for World Series Game 3

Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, is headed to Los Angeles for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday. The series is tied 1-1 after Game 2, as the Blue Jays lost to the Dodgers 5-1 at Rogers Center.Kara posted several stories on her Instagram on Saturday. The first snapshot highlights her travel outfit check, which features a customized T-shirt that says &quot;Bieber,&quot; layered with a blue blazer and brown-tone pants. She completed her look with a Blue Jays baseball cap.&quot;Travel Night,&quot; Kara wrote in the caption on Saturday.In another story, a celebration featured a golden balloon that read “World Series 2025.” A white bouquet on a low coffee table added cozy yet homely vibes.The last story highlights Kara taking an Air Canada flight on Saturday night to travel to Game 3 to cheer Bieber from the stands.(Image Source-Kara Bieber/Instagram)Shane Bieber is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays in Game 4, where he will go up against Shohei Ohtani.After making just seven appearances in the regular season, Bieber is set to make his fourth in the postseason. He went 12.1 innings in his first three outings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on 16 hits with 15 strikeouts.Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, gave a shoutout for the Blue Jays' Game 1 triumph in the World Series.Kara posted a carousel highlighting the Game 1 victory over the Dodgers in the World Series. The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-4 score at Rogers Stadium on Friday.The carousel features Bieber’s wife, Kara, in a customized black leather jacket, cheering for the Blue Jays.She wrote a caption, “WS game 1 ❤️‍🔥.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKara called herself Bieber's biggest fan. On his birthday, she shared a heartfelt note with a post featuring Bieber holding Kav, and Kara was admiring the father-son bond.“Your biggest fans ❣️ Happy birthday my love. You exude genuineness in all that you do &amp; I couldn’t admire + adore you more. The best part of my life is you two being mine.” Kara wrote on May 31.Kara told Paradise Valley City Lifestyle that they both met at UC Santa Barbara for an alumni weekend. She was impressed with Bieber's outfit choice and how they instantly hit it off.