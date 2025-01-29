Shane Bieber's wife Kara turns up the glamor in chic maternity clothing, grey high-neck & flared pants accented with vintage bag

On Tuesday, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine, took to Instagram to post a video, as she turned up the glamor in chic maternity clothing. She sported a grey high-neck jumper, paired with a stylish pair of pants and a vintage bag.

"loving this long sleeve by @onemile ☕️🩶" Kara Maxine captioned her Instagram post

Kara struck a few poses showcasing her ensemble, as well as her pronounced baby bump.

Per various sources, Shane Bieber first met his future wife, Kara Maxine, when the pair were students at UCSB. Shane pitched for the UCSB Gauchos, while Kara was studying for an undergraduate degree in marketing.

The two began dating while in college, and continued to do so after their college days were done, with Bieber ultimately popping the big question in 2021. The couple went on to tie the knot in Malibu, California, two years later. One year later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine shares recipe for her favorite 'breakfast parfait'

On Sunday, January 26, two-time All-Star Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine took to Instagram to post a video, as she shared the recipe for her favorite 'breakfast parfait' with fans.

"I fear the day I get sick of this parfait - I’ve been eating a version of this every morning for 9 months 🥲" Kara Maxine captioned her Instagram post

Shane and Kara expect their first-born child's arrival sometime next month.

For Shane Bieber, the 2024 season was one of frustration, as the 29-year-old was unable to play as he was on the road to recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in April.

There was a brief period when Bieber was effectively a free agent, following the end of the season. But the Cleveland Guardians, who have employed Bieber since 2018, offered the right-handed pitcher a one-year deal, which Bieber swiftly accepted to extend his stint in Cleveland for at least another year.

For the Guardians, retaining the 2020 AL Cy Young award winner could yet prove to be a shrewd piece of business. Bieber is set to make his much-anticipated return to the mound sometime in the 2025 season.

