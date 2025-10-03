  • home icon
  Shane Bieber's wife pens touching note for son Kav highlighting precious moments through the lens

Shane Bieber’s wife pens touching note for son Kav highlighting precious moments through the lens

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 03, 2025 04:55 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara Maxine, have had an eventful year. The duo welcomed their first child this year before relocating to a new city.

Kara gave birth to their son, Kav McClain, in March. However, the first-time parents had to move to a new city after the Cleveland Guardians traded Shane Bieber to the Blue Jays in July.

She shared a heartwarming moment in her Instagram story on Thursday where Kav was playing in her lap. Kara captioned the post:

"Stay this little in my lap forever please."
(Image source - Kara Maxine's Instagram)

Shane Bieber and his wife shared celebratory moments with their son after the Blue Jays concluded the regular season on Sunday, winning the AL East title. Kara posted pictures from their celebration at Rogers Centre with the couple embracing their son in oone f the pictures.

"Let's keep it rollin, eh?"
The post drew a reaction from Texas Rangers All-Star Corey Seager's wife Madisyn.

"Kav is vibinnn," Madisyn commented.

Shane Bieber's wife Kara shared "memories" with their son Kav

Kara has been a constant presence at the Rogers Centre and she often taken their son to cheer for the Blue Jays ace. In an Instagram last month, Kara showcased Shane Bieber playing with Kav at Rogers Centre.

"Stashing memories," Kara captioned her post.
Kara and their son Kav will be rooting for the former Cy Young winner and the Blue Jays in the American League Division Series, starting on Saturday. The AL East winners will be up against division rivals ,the New York Yankees ,in the bbest-of-fiveseries.

While the Blue Jays held a superior record against the Yankees in the regular season, the Bronx Bombers are coming off a mmorale-boostingwin against the Boston Red Sox in the wwild-cardseries to extend their postseason journey.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
