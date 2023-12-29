Shane Bieber Trade Rumors: Insider believes no teams would be interested to deal for ace due to high asking price

One question that has been on the minds of Cleveland Guardians fans is whether or not the team will trade Shane Bieber this offseason. The team is interested in trading the former Cy Young Award winner, but only for the right price.

Cleveland has had trouble finding a team willing to give up the assets it would take to sign him. Teams are not too interested in giving up their top prospects for somebody who has lost velocity since the 2020 season.

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal believes the market for Bieber is not as high as the Guardians hope it to be. He does not see them coming to a deal with any team this winter on Bieber alone:

"I don't know that it's going to happen, the reason is that Bieber has lost velocity since 2020 really almost every year," said Rosenthal.

"So as one exec put it to me 'I'm not sure that anyone is going to be that interested in Shane Bieber at the price the Guardians likely would request'" - Rosenthal.

However, Rosenthal could see Bieber being moved as a package deal:

"If you package [Bieber] with let's say Emmanuel Clase, who's been another player they've discussed, then you get into a more interesting conversation" - Rosenthal.

Packaging Bieber with Clase would certainly attract more teams. Clase is one of the top relievers in the league, and teams searching for starter and bullpen help could be swayed.

Who are the possible suitors for Shane Bieber?

Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets - Game Two

One possible landing spot for Shane Bieber if the Guardians were to trade him this winter is the New York Mets. They need another arm after signing Luis Severino weeks ago.

They have recently come out as interested in Lucas Giolito, who is on the open market. Giolito is coming off a lackluster season and could be a gamble for the club, which is looking to contend next year.

Another team that could be a potential suitor for Bieber is the Cincinnati Reds, especially if Emmanuel Clase is involved. Not only would this boost the rotation, but it would help the bullpen out as well.

The Reds have an exciting group of players that are starting to make a name for themselves in the league. With a few moves, this team could be a contender next year.

