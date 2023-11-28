Shane Bieber Trade: Top 5 landing spots for former Cy Young winner should Guardians sanction exit

Although inconsistent at times, Shane Bieber has been one of the best starting pitchers in the MLB since he debuted in 2018. The 28-year-old has earned several major accolades during his time with the Cleveland Guardians, including the 2020 American League Cy Young Award.

That being said, Shane Bieber is one of the top pitchers who may be available on the trade market. Although he is still in the prime of his career, Bieber is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign. Some people believe that the club could move him before he ever reaches free agency.

"Several teams have been showing interest in Shane Bieber via the trade market." - @jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove" - @MLBNetwork

A look at five potential landing spots if the Guardians decide to trade Shane Bieber

#1 - The New York Yankees

One of the top contenders who will be looking to bolster their pitching rotation is the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers have the good fortune of having a number of top-tier prospects who could likely tempt the Guardians into making a deal.

#2 - The Chicago Cubs

Another team that is expected to aggressively pursue the postseason in 2024 is the Chicago Cubs. It would be surprising if the Cubs did not at least inquire about Bieber. In a similar fashion to the Yankees, Chicago has a number of top prospects that they could package together to get a deal done.

#3 - The New York Mets

The New York Mets could be another club interested in acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians. After trading away more expensive veteran pitchers such as Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the Mets not only have openings in the pitching rotation but will also enter the year with fewer financial responsibilities, which will make it easier to take on his salary.

#4 - The Los Angeles Dodgers

If the Los Angeles Dodgers fail to secure Shohei Ohtani this offseason, they will need to adjust some of their needs elsewhere. With the futures of Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw in question, Bieber could be the ideal trade candidate to help the Dodgers make another postseason run.

"Rumors are swirling that the LA Dodgers may trade for Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians. Would this be a good move? #Dodgers #MLB #Baseball" - @LADodgers_b

#5 - The Los Angeles Angels

Speaking of Shohei Ohtani, it appears that his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels has come to a close. This means that the Halos will need to replace some of the elite production that Ohtani had provided them for years. Bieber could be an interesting addition to the Angels as they enter a new era.

