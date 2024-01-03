Shane Bieber Update: MLB insider believes Guardians are reluctant to part ways with pitcher amid interest from Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber is one of the few remaining starting arms available on the trade market. However, there is one team that is still not done and is still primed to get the former Cy Young-winning pitcher onto their superteam.

It is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have checked in with the Guardians on his availability for trade, per MLB.com's Juan Toribio.

“In a perfect world, the Dodgers can acquire Corbin Burnes from the Brewers or Dylan Cease from the White Sox," Toribio said. "But at this point in the offseason, it’s unlikely the Dodgers land either of them. Los Angeles has checked in with the Guardians on Shane Bieber, who will be a free agent at the end of the ‘24 season." [via MLB.com]

He added:

"The Guardians are a tough team to deal with, however, and don’t necessarily have to move the right-hander.”

This could still be a long move, given that the Guardians don't necessarily need to move Bieber for long-term gains.

Bieber will head to free agency after the 2024 season, and that could prompt the Guardians to move him for value if they are not serious about their upcoming campaign.

Shane Bieber struggled in the 2023 season

Shane Bieber has failed to carry his form since winning the Cy Young Award for the 2020 season. His numbers dwindled further down in the 2023 season.

In his injury-marred 2021 season, he pitched 96.2 innings, going 7-4 for a 3.17 ERA. The following season, he did well, pitching 200.0 innings for 13-8 with an ERA of 2.88.

However, last season, his numbers took a sharp nosedive, with him ending the season with an ERA of 3.80 in 128.0 innings pitched. Midway through the season, he was placed on the 60-day injured list for elbow inflammation, resulting in a low inning count.

