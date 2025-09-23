Shane Bieber vibes with wife Kara on music-filled date after Blue Jays secure playoff spot

Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber is enjoying some away time with his wife, Kara Maxine, after the American League East franchise sealed its postseason berth over the weekend.

Ad

Kara shared stories to share a glimpse of their day away from the field. In one of the stories the Blue Jays starter flexed his muscle, while giving to the music in the car with Kara writing:

"No days off."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Image source - Instagram)

In her subsequent stories, Kara shared pictures from her date night at the renowned Sotto Sotto restaurant in Toronto.

Ad

Trending

"3pm date night because bath time trumps all," Kara captioned her post.

(Image source - Instagram)

Kara also shared a snapshot of their meals, praising the hype for the restaurant's food in the caption:

Ad

"Lived up to it all."

(Image source - Instagram)

The restaurant is renowned for its Italian cuisine and has been visited by several celebrities over the years, including Grammy-winning Canadian rapper Drake, who claims it to be one of his favorite restaurants.

Ad

Shane's wife shared a picture of all the celebrities who had eaten at the Sotto Sotto restaurant in one of her stories.

(Image source - Instagram)

Shane Bieber's wife Kara celebrates the Blue Jays' postseason qualification.

The Toronto Blue Jays became the first American League team to punch their ticket to the postseason this year after their win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Ad

Shane Bieber's wife Kara dropped a three-word reaction to the Blue Jays' achievement in her Instagram story.

"In other news," Kara captioned her story with champagne glass emojis.

The former Cy Young winner has become a crucial part of the rotation since his midseason trade from the Cleveland Guardians in July. Although he took the loss in Saturday's narrow defeat against the Royals, Bieber's experience will be key for Toronto heading into October.

Although the Blue Jays have qualified for the playoffs, they are still fighting for the AL East title with six games remaining in the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More