Shane Bieber vibes with wife Kara on music-filled date after Blue Jays secure playoff spot

Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber is enjoying some away time with his wife, Kara Maxine, after the American League East franchise sealed its postseason berth over the weekend.
Kara shared stories to share a glimpse of their day away from the field. In one of the stories the Blue Jays starter flexed his muscle, while giving to the music in the car with Kara writing:
"No days off."
In her subsequent stories, Kara shared pictures from her date night at the renowned Sotto Sotto restaurant in Toronto.
"3pm date night because bath time trumps all," Kara captioned her post.
Kara also shared a snapshot of their meals, praising the hype for the restaurant's food in the caption:
"Lived up to it all."
The restaurant is renowned for its Italian cuisine and has been visited by several celebrities over the years, including Grammy-winning Canadian rapper Drake, who claims it to be one of his favorite restaurants.
Shane's wife shared a picture of all the celebrities who had eaten at the Sotto Sotto restaurant in one of her stories.
Shane Bieber's wife Kara celebrates the Blue Jays' postseason qualification.
The Toronto Blue Jays became the first American League team to punch their ticket to the postseason this year after their win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
Shane Bieber's wife Kara dropped a three-word reaction to the Blue Jays' achievement in her Instagram story.
"In other news," Kara captioned her story with champagne glass emojis.
The former Cy Young winner has become a crucial part of the rotation since his midseason trade from the Cleveland Guardians in July. Although he took the loss in Saturday's narrow defeat against the Royals, Bieber's experience will be key for Toronto heading into October.
Although the Blue Jays have qualified for the playoffs, they are still fighting for the AL East title with six games remaining in the regular season.