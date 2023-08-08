Shane McClanahan Injury Update: Health status of Rays star pitcher facing lengthy absence

The Tampa Bay Rays and their manager Kevin Cash has received some unwelcome and unsurprising news when it comes to the health of star pitcher Shane McClanahan.

According to Marc Tompkins of The Tampa Bay Times, it is "highly unlikely" that the star pitcher return this season and that surgery "is a possibility".

While this news is not what the club was hoping to hear, it is not entirely unexpected. The symptoms that Shane McClanahan is experiencing tend to be a precursor to a more serious issue. Cash announced that the team was going to see another specialist before making a final decision, but for the moment, the outcome looks bleak.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is "highly unlikely" to pitch again this season, Rays manager Kevin Cash said today.



In a season filled with brutal pitching health -- Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen needed Tommy John surgery -- McClanahan's arm injury is the worst of all.

It appears however that McClanahan is destined to require Tommy John Surgery to repair the damage in his throwing arm. If this turns out to be the case, the Rays may not only be without the ace for the remainder of this season, the majority of next year as well.

The average recovery time for a pitcher who underwent Tommy John Surgery is roughly 18 months. While the science behind the surgery has improved, there is no guarantee that a pitcher return to his previous form following the procedure. If he does require the surgery, the Tampa Bay Rays may not see him until the 2025 season.

Shane McClanahan joins a growing list of injured Tampa Bay Rays starters

The Tampa Bay Rays' pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries this season with the likes of Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen both having to undergo Tommy John Surgery earlier this year.





But losing Shane McClanahan for the rest of the year is a devastating blow. Really hurts Tampa Bay's AL East and Wild Card chances.

"Much like the Rangers, it's impressive what the Rays record is given all their injuries, especially on the pitching side. But losing Shane McClanahan for the rest of the year is a devastating blow. Really hurts Tampa Bay's AL East and Wild Card chances."

Ordinarily, if a team were to lose three of their five starting pitchers, it would derail their season. This has not been the case for the Tampa Bay Rays, who continue to battle the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East crown. With a record of 68-46, the Rays are currently only 3.0 games behind the O's for sole possession of the division.