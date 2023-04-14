What happened to Jeffrey Springs? Rays starter exits historic game midway

Tampa Bay Rays' left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs left the game against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning on Thursday due to left arm ulnar neuritis.

The condition causes inflammation of the ulnar nerve, which runs through the elbow to the pinkie finger, and can cause numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand.

The team stated that Jeffrey Springs will be re-evaluated on Friday morning after undergoing imaging. Though the Rays have yet to release further information, it is probable that he will land on the injured list.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jeffrey Springs was removed from the game after showing discomfort throwing a pitch Jeffrey Springs was removed from the game after showing discomfort throwing a pitch https://t.co/W1gYv4mLvd

Jeffrey Springs gave up a solo homer to Rob Refsnyder in the first inning, but otherwise cruised through three innings in the series finale against Boston.

According to the pitcher, the feeling was:

"Kind of a funny bone, kind of a shock, zinger kind of thing down the forearm"

He threw one warmup pitch, which sailed high, then walked into the dugout accompanied by the head athletic trainer. He was replaced by lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger, who gave up a double to Turner and two walks before the Red Sox pulled ahead on a run-scoring grounder off right-hander Kevin Kelly.

For how long is Jeffrey Springs expected to be out?

The recovery time for ulnar neuritis can range from a few weeks to several months, depending on the severity of the condition and the individual's response to treatment.

It will be important for Springer to work closely with the team’s healthcare providers to ensure that they are following an appropriate treatment plan and allowing sufficient time for recovery before returning him to play.

It is still uncertain for how long will Springs have to be out for.

The Rays have had a terrific start to the season with an undefeated record so far, but injuries have started to pile up. Losing Jeffrey Springs for any amount of time would be a blow for the team, as they are already without ace Tyler Glasnow and young starter Shane Baz.

Springs had been off to a strong start, with 13 scoreless innings, 19 strikeouts, and only three hits allowed in his first two outings of the season.

