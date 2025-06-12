"She definitely calms me" - Aaron Judge reveals the impact daughter Nora has had in his baseball career

Both on and off the field, 2025 is shaping up to be quite a memorable year for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. On the field, the two-time AL MVP looks to be at the top of his game, batting .394 with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Off the field, Judge entered a huge new chapter of his life, as he and wife Samantha Bracksieck welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Nora, in late January.

Speaking to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch ahead of Father's Day, Aaron Judge talked about the positive impact his daughter has had on his baseball career. He discussed how he is always able to find some calm by her side, even during the otherwise gruelling daily schedule of a big-league baseball player:

"She definitely calms me. She’s a calming presence, which is pretty wild. You almost fall asleep when you’re holding her. It’s great -- she calms me at night before I go to bed, and keeps me calm when I’m coming here into work. It’s incredible.

"She brings me so much joy, so much excitement, so much wonder. Especially on the good days or bad days here at work, when I come home to her, everything changes.”

Aaron Judge looks forward to daughter Nora watching him play baseball

Less than a year old, Aaron Judge's daughter Nora is still a ways away from going to the ballpark day in, day out, to support her dad. Judge, however, is looking forward to the day she understands the sport and is able to cheer for him at the ballpark.

Currently 33 years old, Judge will likely be in the closing stretch of his career by the time young Nora can fully grasp the superstardom her dad holds. He said as much in the same interview with MLB.com:

"Hopefully she’s old enough to see me play this game. I might be a little older by the time she really starts recognizing what’s going on. I just want to teach her the importance of hard work, the importance of showing up every day for something, and the importance of being a team player. It’s all about the little things.”

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty

With the year having started on such a special note for Judge and his family, the Yankees captain will be hoping to follow it up with some sporting triumph and end the season with his first-ever World Series title in hand.

