“She doesn’t care about baseball” - Guardians’ Steven Kwan credits wife Sam for keeping him grounded amid career highs and lows

Cleveland Guardians slugger Steven Kwan shared massive praise for his wife, Samantha, in his latest blog, where he shared that though he's an MLB All-Star, he is just a normal player who gets nervous before a game.Baseball players need someone who not only cheers for them but also provides genuine support when no one else does. Kwan found that person in his wife, Samantha, with whom he tied the knot in February.&quot;The thing I love most about her is she really doesn’t care about baseball,&quot; Kwan wrote via The Athletic. &quot;I’ll be upset about going 0-for-5 or that we lost and she’ll lighten the mood and provide some perspective.Kwan further highlighted that Samantha keeps her in check and doesn't let him spiral away to unnecessary things.&quot;But having her continually pointing me north and keeping me grounded, that’s been the most important thing,&quot; Kwan said. &quot;You see a lot of people spiral really fast if you don’t have somebody keeping you accountable.&quot;Samantha has accompanied Steven Kwan at several events. She was there with the Guardians outfielder on the red carpets of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the 2024 Gold Glove Awards and the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.Steven Kwan talks about thankless job Samantha doesIn the same mailbag, Steven Kwan laments that, despite being in the business of saving lives, Samantha earns way less.&quot;She just got her Master’s in nursing. She’s saving lives,&quot; Kwan added. &quot;She’ll make in a year what we make in a week. That’s ridiculous. That’s not how it should be.&quot;Kwan popped the question to Samantha on November 15, 2024. He shared the engagement news via social media, sharing intimate photos and expressing his excitement for their future together.&quot;It was always you Sammy! So excited to continue this journey with you wherever life takes us. Love you eternally and whatever is beyond!&quot; Kwan wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a simple courthouse ceremony in Chicago, Kwan and Samantha tied the knot on February 5. The couple opted against a big ceremony.